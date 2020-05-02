Mouni Roy Looks Graceful As She Practices Kathak Steps In A Pretty White Ensemble Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

During these boring lockdown days, TV turned Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has been keeping the interest of her fans alive by sharing her beautiful pictures. From sketches to painting, the Gold actress has been coming up with exciting stuff to treat her fans. Recently, Mouni shared a couple of pictures, where she is seen practicing kathak sporting a beautiful white ensemble. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Mouni Roy donned a sleeveless white anarkali and looked extremely gorgeous. Her anarkali was accentuated by intricate prints at the hem and light-green border. Her ensemble also featured subtle striped patterns. She teamed it up with matching churidar bottoms that went well with her look. The Made In China actress accessorised her look with gold-toned bracelets and few rings.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Mouni slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black winged eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Naagin actress pulled all her mid-parted highlighted curls to one side and let them loose.

Sharing the pictures, Mouni captioned it as, 'ये सारी कोयलें बनी है आज डाकिया, कुहू कुहू में चिट्ठियाँ पढ़े मज़ाक़िया....After @nikkitakathak s 'सुंदर' steps.. thank you'. Well, that gave us a clue that the actress was practicing in the song Sawaar Loon from Lutera film. Also, she was learning the steps from a well-trained kathak dancer Nikkita Banawalikar.

We really liked this ensemble of Mouni Roy. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mouni Roy