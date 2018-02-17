Most Beautiful And Stylish Bollywood Brides In The Past Two Decades

Anushka Sharma

We all drooled over Virushka's wedding photographs and we must say that Anushka's bridal lehenga was one of the prettiest bridal outfits ever. As designer Sabysachi Mukherjee described, it took 67 karigars (tailors) to make this highly gorgeous floral embroidered lehenga. With all the customized tailoring done on the lehenga, it costed around 40 lakhs.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu decided to be the perfect Bong bride on her wedding day and the beautiful and sexy actress decided to wear a gorgeous red Sabyasachi saree for her wedding, which will be any day a Bengali girl's dream wedding attire. The Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree costed 4 lakhs, which was no where near Anushka's wedding attire. We still loved it!

Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh

Genelia too performed a cross-community marriage with actor Riteish Deshmukh and we loved her Marathi bridal look. She wore a red and gold bridal saree by Neeta Lulla and the gold kundan, zari and buti work on its border and body made Genelia the prettiest bride of that season. The overall cost of the saree ranged around 17 lakhs.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai got married to Abhishek Bachchan in the year 2007 and that was the most-talked-about celebrity wedding of the season. Ash wore a gorgeous golden yellow Neeta Lulla saree on her wedding day which costed around 75 lakhs. She was wearing gold and Swarovski crystals with her bridal saree and also got more than 15 kg of gold jewellery for her wedding.

Kareena Kapoor

If we are actually discussing about flashy celebrity weddings, we could not have missed on the gorgeous actress Kareena Kapoor's wedding with Nawab Saif Ali Khan. Kareena was seen wearing the same gharara which was worn by her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her wedding day. The traditional royal gharara lehenga was renovated by designer Ritu Kumar, which costed around 50 lakhs that she wore with a pretty and stunning neckpiece worth 40 lakhs.

Esha Deol

Esha Deol too kept the 'wearing red on wedding' tradition alive like a regular Indian girl and while doing that, she wore a gorgeous red and gold Neeta Lulla Kanjeevaram saree, which costed around 3 lakhs. It looked beautiful with the motif embroidery having golden zari and buti works.

Diya Mirza

Diya Mirza is known for her graceful looks and for her wedding day too, she wore a very beautiful outfit. The combination of beige, green and violet with gold zari works turned her to be a diva on her D-Day. The bridal sharara by Ritu Kumar costed 3 lakhs, which the actress carried in the most graceful way possible.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's wedding with Raj Kundra was another happening wedding in Bollywood. The fashionista looked her prettiest on her wedding day, wearing a red and gold wedding saree by Tarun Tahiliani. The outfit had Swarovski crystals embellished all over its body, which made it worth Rs. 50 lakhs.

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila too did not look less beautiful on her wedding day. She wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga worth Rs. 4.5 lakhs on her D-day. The red and gold lehenga was the prettiest look Urmila has ever worn. She wore it with matchng gold jewellery, which made her look prettier.

Our Eyes Are Now On Deepika Padukone

While we listed down the most beautiful Bollywood brides in the last two decades, we are now waiting for Deepika Padukone's bridal look, as she is rumoured to get married this year with her beau Ranveer Singh. This would definitely be the most grand wedding of the year. Going by Deepika's preferences, she too might opt for either Sabyasachi Mukherjee or Neeta Lulla for her D-day outfit.