From Festive-Perfect Suit To Cute PJ Set, Mommy-To-Be Aditi Malik Has Her Maternity Fashion Wardrobe Sorted

TV actor Mohit Malik and his actress-wife Aditi Malik are expecting their first child together. The duo announced the news with their fans in December 2020 and since then Aditi has been continuously sharing glimpses from her pregnancy journey on Instagram. The actress, who is soon going to be a mom, has her maternity fashion wardrobe sorted. Scrolling through her Instagram feed, we found she has perfect outfits for all the occasions, be it festival or party or even the cute PJ sets for comfortable good night-sleep. So, let us take a close look at her different outfits for inspiration.

The Green Maxi Dress For Casual Day-Outs Maxi dresses are one of the most sorted maternity outfits for family gatherings and casual days. In fact, it has become a go-to outfit for most of the expecting celebrities. Aditi Malik too opted for a loose-sleeved light-green maxi dress to sport on Easter Sunday. She teamed her half-placket dress with a pair of yellow pumps and flaunted her baby bump. The Shararat actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted curled locks and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. The Sharara Suit For Festivals On the occasion of Holi, Aditi Malik was dressed in a green sharara suit. It consisted of a full-sleeved flared kurta and sharara bottoms. Her kurta featured a front slit, which made it easy and comfortable for her baby bump. It also had thin golden border while her sharara had striped golden patterns. She paired her kurta-sharara set with a tri-coloured (green, pink and orange) dyed dupatta. Aditi accessorised her look with minimal jewellery and spruced up her look with a matching bindi, subtle kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. The Cute Blue PJ Set For Good Night’s Sleep Aditi Malik flaunted a cute sky-blue pyjama set, which was accentuated by little adorable teddy-shaped prints. The set consisted of a full-sleeved shirt and ankle-length comfy bottoms. She upped her look with a shiny nail paint and rounded out her look with pointed brows and pink lip shade. The actress let loose her mid-parted curled locks and looked beautiful. The Printed Black Dress For Parties Aditi Malik was decked up in a full-sleeved keyhole-neckline pretty black dress, which was accentuated by tiny white dotted prints. Her dress featured circular flounce on the sleeves and ruffle-detailing. She notched up her look with a few rings while her henna-adorned hands enhanced her beauty. Aditi let loose her mid-parted tresses and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these maternity outfits of Aditi Malik? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Aditi Malik's Instagram