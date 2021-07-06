Happy Birthday Shweta Tripathi: The 3 Totally Colourful Outfits of Mirzapur Actress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi, who is known for her role in movies and series such as Mirzapur and Masaan, celebrates her birthday today. Born on 6 July 1985, Shweta Tripathi is one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry and she has an awesome fashion sense too. Her Instagram feed is lit up with her gorgeous outfits and on her birthday, we have talked about her 3 vibrant outfits that will make you want to invest in a colourful attire.

Photographer Courtesy: Meetesh Taneja

Shweta Tripathi's Multi-Hued Dress

On one of the occasions, Shweta Tripathi gave us a colourful dress goal. She wore a sweater dress that was full-sleeved and accentuated by pink and yellow splash. Her dress was from Madison and the printed white socks were from Thela Gaadi. Her look was jewellery-free and the makeup was minimal. Her nails were painted pink and the makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and nude-golden eye shadow. The high bun completed her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Shweta Tripathi's Blue Rainbow Dress

Shweta Tripathi's blue rainbow dress was also equally colourful and eye-catching. The dress was designed by Shahin Mannan and it was a collared dress with structural silhouette. The attire was sky-blue in colour and was cinched at the waist. The bodice of her dress featured glittering rainbow hues and the dress was also accentuated by embellished butterfly-inspired tones. She paired her dress with custom-painted shoes from esbe. The quirky costume jewellery came from Taki By HP. Her nails were painted blue and the makeup was marked by glossy-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and icy-blue eye shadow. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Meetesh Taneja

Shweta Tripathi's Vibrant Blue Separates

Shweta Tripathi looked stunning in this ensemble of hers. She wore an outfit that came from the label, Verb by Pallavi Singhee. Her attire consisted of a sleeveless top that was accentuated by multi-hued sorbet stripes and she teamed it with a structured denim skirt. She also draped a sheer blue overlay with her ensemble that was highlighted by floral accents. Shweta accessorised her look with dainty necklace. Her makeup was highlighted by pink touches and impeccably-applied kohl. The bun and bob tresses hairdo wrapped up her look.

So, which attire of Shweta Tripathi was the most colourful? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Shweta Tripathi

Cover Image Photographer Courtesy: Palash Verma