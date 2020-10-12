Mirzapur Actress Rasika Dugal’s Fashion Is Indie In The World Of Trends; Her 3 Latest Looks Prove Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Rasika Dugal captioned one of her recent Mirzapur 2 promotion pictures, 'The many shades of Beena Tripathi #Mirzapurpromotions' and we thought this caption actually encapsulated her fashion sensibility. Rasika Dugal might have talked about her character in this aforementioned caption but it made us think about her fashion game too. The actress, whose performances in movies and series including Hamid, Manto, Mirzapur, Delhi Crime and more, have earned critics appreciation but it took us time to realise how distinctive her fashion sense is too. Be it for a photoshoot for Rishta by Arjun Saluja or in a Raw Mango saree, Rasika's fashion is so indie in the world of trends.

Is she anti-trend? We can't answer that but what we can say is that she doesn't wear the usual sarees, the mainstream skirts, the conventional jackets, etc. She wears such extraordinary outfits that make most of us want to check which brands she is choosing and who is her stylist. Well, her brands are a mixed bag and she has collaborated with a number of stylists including Who Wore What When and Sahil Gulati being the most prominent. Rasika's fashion sounds versatile just like her movie, and each look of hers commands attention. The actress, who is a diva in her own right, makes us want to pause, sit back, and take cues with her unique outfits. The three latest outfits of Rasika Dugal's exactly show how multi-faceted her outfit game is. Here are her three looks for Mirzapur 2 promotions.

Rasika Dugal's Jacket And Trousers

This look of Rasika Dugal's for the Mirzapur promotions instantly caught our eyeballs. She captioned the picture, 'When Beena Tripathi gets a stylist 🙃😄 #Mirzapurpromotions'. Her stylist was Who Wore What When and her outfit was from Genes Lecoanet Hemant. She wore a smart tie-up jacket set, which made her look stunning. The seasoned actress wore a collared jacket that was tied at the waist and paired it with matching trousers. She teamed her ensemble with transparent-strapped sandals from the label, Happy Sole. She accessorised her look with dazzling hoops and chic rings. The makeup was highlighted by a maroon lip shade. According to us, we wished her lip shade was a bit lighter but then it didn't affect her look too much. The waves-like tresses rounded out her avatar. Rasika looked smart and gave us a formal outfit goal.

Rasika Dugal's Multi-Hued Dress

This time too, Rasika Dugal was styled by Who Wore What When and with her dress, she gave us spring vibes in autumn. A Suitable Boy actress wore a dress designed by Vedika M and it was a hand brush-painted one-shoulder drape that came from the Stripe Series 1.0 collection. Rasika wore it for the e-promotion of Mirzapur and we loved the soothing blue, pink, white, and yellow stripes on her attire. She teamed her drape with golden-embellished sandals from Oceedee India. She upped her look with statement jewellery from the label, Kainaat Jewels. Her striking earrings and bracelets came from the brand's Afghan jewellery collection. The makeup was enhanced by pink eye shadow, contoured cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. Her makeup was spot-on! The long wavy tresses completed her stylish avatar.

Rasika Dugal's Modern Traditional Attire

The actress gave us the ultimate and unique festive-wear look with this ensemble of hers. She wore a sleeveless and checkered spaghetti kurta-top and paired it with indigo blue-hued pyjamas, which were accentuated by classic white-toned Bandhani patterns. Her salwar seemed tie and dye and we absolutely found this combination inspiring. The seasoned actress wore an intricately-done choker, which went well with her look and elaborate studs. Her makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade and impeccably-applied kohl. The middle-parted hairdo rounded out her look.

We loved Rasika Dugal's modern traditional attire the most as it looked very indie and contemporary with traditional essence. The jewellery game in this look was perfect. So, which attire and look of Rasika Dugal's did you like the most from the list? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Rasika Dugal's Instagram