Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: The 3 Stunning Saree Looks Of The Mimi Actress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon is on her way of becoming one of the most admired actresses of the Hindi cinema. Her movie, Mimi opened to positive reviews and her performance in the movie is absolutely impressive. Apart from movies, on the fashion front, Kriti Sanon is the actress to follow. Be it her in dresses, pantsuits, saree, or lehengas, she slays it in all. Kudos to her stylist Sukriti Grover too! Born on 27 July 1990, today is Kriti Sanon's birthday and on her birthday, we have talked about her three saree looks, which we totally inspired to drape a saree.

Photographer Courtesy: KAPIL CHARANIYA PHOTOGRAPHY

Kriti Sanon's Ivory And Blue Saree

The diva draped a stunning ivory and blue saree that was designed by Bhumika Sharma. Her saree featured a white base and intricately-done blue-toned patterns. The saree was also accentuated by fringe detailing on the border and she teamed her saree with a matching blouse that had a slit and knots at the back. She wore embellished golden heels with her saree that were from Aprajita Toor and her elaborate silver earrings from Sangeeta Boochra upped her style quotient. As for makeup, she wore a pink lip shade, her cheekbones were contoured, and the eye makeup was subtle with pink tones. The middle-parted sleek highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Kunal Gupta



Kriti Sanon's Green And Ivory Saree

Kriti Sanon left us amazed with her saree look. It was a contemporary saree from Abraham & Thakore and her saree featured a long kurta that was dominantly ivory-hued with a brown border and black sides. The saree was pleated impeccably and the palla was casually draped. She teamed her monsoon-perfect saree with a pair of white sports shoes that went well with her saree. The tassel silver danglers from Sangeeta Boocha accentuated her look. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and green eye shadow. The middle-parted braided hairdo went well with her saree.

Photographer Courtesy: Dev Purbiya



Kriti Sanon's Orange Floral Saree

The Panipat actress made a strong case for floral patterns with her orange floral saree that was designed by Monisha Jaising. Her saree was bright orange-hued with white and black floral patterns. The embellished corset blouse was beautifully embellished and complemented her saree look. She spruced up her look with heavy kadas from Aquamarine, chic rings from A.S. Motiwala Fine Jewellery, and meticulously-crafted earrings from Minerali. The makeup was enhanced by dewy pink tones and subtle kohl. The side-parted highlighted tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which saree look of Kriti Sanon did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Picture Photographer Courtesy: Dev Purbiya