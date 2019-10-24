Kalki Koechlin Gives Maternity Fashion Goals With her Stunning Outfits To All The Would-be-Moms Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ever since Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, she has taken the internet by storm with her amazing photoshoots. The actress has been proudly flaunting her baby bump in stunning outfits and giving major maternity fashion goals to all the expecting moms. From midi dresses to gowns, the Sacred Games actress is all out there sporting all kinds of outfits.

So, today, let us take a close look at some of her best maternity-wear fashionable outfits, which will surely inspire all the would-be mothers.

Kalki Koechlin In A Long Kaftan Dress Recently, for the Bhram screening, Kalki Koechlin donned a half puff-sleeved floor-length kaftan dress, which was designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Her kaftan was accentuated by heavy intriate pink and green embroidery. Styled by Who Wore What When, the golden buckle belt added structure to her attire. Kalki accessorised her look with metallic multi-layered heavy necklace and choker neckpiece by Sangeeta Boochra Silver Centrre. She further upped her look with matching kadas. The actress partly-tied her short hairdo. Kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and dark red lip shade rounded out her look. Kalki Koechlin In A Black Jumpsuit For the Bhram promotions, Kalki Koechlin wore an all-black loose jumpsuit by Nupur Kanoi, which was accentuated by intricate white patterns. Styled by Who Wore What When, Kalki's jumpsuit consisted of a three-fourth-sleeved classic collar shirt and ankle length bottoms. She completed her look with embellished grey ethnic juttis by Shilpsutra. The Gully Boy actress accessorised her look with a pair of multi-hued funky drop earrings, which came from Ankit Khullar's collection while her metallic bangles were from Sangeeta Boochra Silver Centrre. She tied back her half tresses into a pretty hairdo. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and nudish-pink lip shade spruced up her look. Kalki Koechlin In A White Midi Dress Kalki Koechlin graced the Mumbai Film Festival in a full-sleeved high-neck knee-length plain white midi bodycon dress. Styled by Who Wore What When, her Zara's midi was accentuated by multiple golden buttons near the collar. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress completed her look with matching strappy heels by Ceriz Fashion. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings from Radhika Agrawal Jewels. Kalki accessorised her short tresses with a white hair band, which suited her well. Kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, and pink lip shade rounded out her look for the day. Kalki Koechlin In A Multi-Hued Bodycon Gown At Vogue Women Of The Year 2019 Awards event, Kalki Koechlin sported a cut-sleeved round-collar floor-length shimmering yellow bodycon gown by Rudrakh Dwivedi. Styled by Who Wore What When, her slim fit gown was accentuated by multi-hued floral patterns and embellished crystals. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings by Topshop, which had multi-hued stone detailing. Kalki pulled back her braided tresses into a romantic hairdo. Slight contouring marked by highlighted pink eye shadow, and light lip shade elevated her look. Kalki Koechlin In A Black Dress For an episode of What Women Want Season 2, Kalki Koechlin opted for a cut-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline slim fit plain black dress by Zara. Styled by Who Wore What When, her below knee-length dress was accentuated by thigh-high side slits. The Made In Heaven actress completed her look with nude-hued heels. She accessorised her look with a simple silver-toned chain, bracelet and a pair of studs from Ayana Silver Jewellery. Kalki left her side-parted short wavy tresses loose and upped her look with minimal makeup.

We absolutely loved how Kalki Koechlin flawlessly flaunted her baby bump in stylish outfits and heels. She totally inspired us stylishly.

What do you think about her maternity-wear stylish outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

All Pic Credits: Kalki Koechlin