Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Manushi Chillar Rocked Her Satin-sequin Look In Tortola

Posted By:
manushi chillar wearing sunaina khera in tortola

Manushi Chillar recently posted her updates from Tortola, the largest of British Virgin Islands. The beauty queen is travelling across the world and has her recent halt at the British Virgin Island.

Her arrival look was completely stunning and she carried it with utmost elegance. The classy separates by Sunaina Khera looked amazing on Manushi. The separates included a sequin dark grey crop top and beige trousers with grey borders and a side slit.

She matched the outfit with beige heels, keeping the entire style book devoid of any accessory.

While she got down the aeroplane, she also had a beige satin shirt on top of the crop top. The shirt had sequin patches on the cuffs.

manushi chillar wearing sunaina khera in tortola

Related Articles

Read more about: manushi chillar fashion bollywood
Story first published: Tuesday, February 27, 2018, 12:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 27, 2018
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky