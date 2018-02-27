Manushi Chillar Rocked Her Satin-sequin Look In Tortola

Manushi Chillar recently posted her updates from Tortola, the largest of British Virgin Islands. The beauty queen is travelling across the world and has her recent halt at the British Virgin Island.
Her arrival look was completely stunning and she carried it with utmost elegance. The classy separates by Sunaina Khera looked amazing on Manushi. The separates included a sequin dark grey crop top and beige trousers with grey borders and a side slit.
She matched the outfit with beige heels, keeping the entire style book devoid of any accessory.
While she got down the aeroplane, she also had a beige satin shirt on top of the crop top. The shirt had sequin patches on the cuffs.
