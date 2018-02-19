Manushi Chillar Slayed In Black For The Miss World Tour's Welcome Dinner

Manushi Chillar attended the welcome dinner party of the Miss World Tour, wearing a gorgeous black beaded gown. The stunning and sexy black gown by Zara Umrigar made Manushi turn into a prettier and over-gorgeous diva.

The gown had cropped lace waistline to create a separates look and also had a high slit to make the look appear classy.

Manushi, with the other stunning beauty queens, maintained her grace and attitude while carrying one of the prettiest outfits in the party.

Along with the outfit, Manushi wore dainty jewellery from Isharya. The complete accessories set beautified her look.

If you liked her look, follow us for more updates on Manushi and other stylish celebrities.