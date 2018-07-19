Manushi Chhillar's Formal Floral Dress Is Giving Us Major OOTD Goals

Subscribe to Boldsky
We quite evidently can't get enough of Manushi Chhillar. She is making trips round the globe and giving us major OOTD goals too. With her drool-worthy fashion sense, Manushi has already become one of our favourite style icons. Last time, she wooed us in chic pants and this time, she slipped into a quirky dress for a health-based event in South Africa.

A medical student and a Miss World, Manushi wore a jacket dress by Papa Don't Preach By Shubhika and totally bowled us over. Her dress was quite formal and perfect for millennials looking forward to grab attention at a formal meeting. Full-sleeved, crisp, and structural, her attire was crafted to perfection and Manushi looked absolutely graceful in it.

Her V-neck outfit was figure-hugging and splashed in pristine white hue. Her attire was a floral delight with rose and cross cut-outs adorning the sleeves and the neckline. Also, Manushi's jacket-dress was dotted with multitude of multi-coloured vibrant floral prints and we couldn't stop looking at her picture. She wore a polo-necked attire under her jacket-dress.

Manushi teamed her dress with nude-hued pencil heels that went perfectly well her outfit. But what completed her look was the Miss World sash and her jubilant crown, which was studded with precious stones.

We are totally in love with Manushi Chhillar's latest look. What about you? Did you find her as attractive as we did?

