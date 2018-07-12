Subscribe to Boldsky
Manushi Chhillar's Embroidered Lehenga Is What You Will Want To Wear At Your Wedding

By
Manushi Chhillar Miss World

Forget embellishments and keep it classier with an embroidered outfit, proves Manushi Chhillar. The reigning Miss World twirled and preened for a photoshoot. The best part about Manushi is that she doesn't claim to be a fashion icon, rather she is making style statements with a great subtlety. At a very young age, she is elevating the fashion bar.

So, this time, she surprised us in an Anamika Khanna lehenga, which blended modern sensibilities with traditional roots. While, the lehenga was inspired by the rich Indian heritage, its designing was pretty much in tune with the latest trends.

Manushi Chhillar traditional looks

What we loved was the fact that her lehnega had the power to inspire the outfit choices made by the ladies at weddings, particularly in smaller towns. These days, embroidered outfits are often overlooked and ladies tend to wear the shiny ethnic wears to the wedding. But Manushi's lehenga showed that handwork embroidered outfits can make you stand out from the crowd.

However, there was a slight embellishment in the outfit but it was the embroidery that did more talking. Her blouse was sleeveless and amazingly bejewelled but her flowy and belted A-cut skirt caught our attention more because of the multi-coloured nature-inspired embroidery. That stunning work made her look so dreamy and we can safely declare that this is the best ethnic look of Manushi so far.

The lehenga was a celebration of vibrant textile and artisan legacy of the country. We thought the cape with meticulous applique work made the attire even more outstanding.

Manushi Chhillar lehengas

Manushi's jewellery went perfectly well her outfit. Her delicate choker, statement earrings, and complementing bangle and rings from Malabar Gold And Diamonds completely dazzled us.

If you are planning to get married soon, this is the traditional wear inspiration that you need. Understated yet elegant, Manushi Chhillar's lehenga can be donned by women of all age group.

