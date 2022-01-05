Manushi Chhillar Exudes Traditional Vibes With Her Peacock-Inspired Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Manushi Chhillar exuded traditional vibes with her ensemble and it was among the most stunning outfits. It was a nature-inspired number and Manushi looked amazing as ever in her attire. She was styled by Sheefa Gilani and we have decoded her ethnic look for you for some festive-inspired goals.

The former Miss World and the actress sported an attire that came from L'effet by Sanjev Marwaaha. She wore a hand-embroidered ivory ensemble from our Aarambh - W/F 21-22 collection. Splashed in Indian palette, her attire was enhanced by exquisite handwork, block prints, and rich craftsmanship. Her attire was accentuated by pink floral accents and peacock embroidery. Her earrings were delicate and came from Anayah Jewellery and the chic rings were from Bling Thing Store.

Her makeup was light and natural, and it complemented her look. Her makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with natural eye shadow. The side-parted copper tresses completed her look. Manushi Chhillar looked fabulous as ever. She will be next seen in the upcoming movie, Prithviraj, opposite Akshay Kumar. So, what do you think about this attire and look of hers? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Lisa D'souza