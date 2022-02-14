Just In
Malaika Arora’s Red Sequin Dress Is A Glam Statement For Valentine’s Day!
Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year and Malaika Arora is giving us some major outfit goals. Her gorgeous photoshoot is doing all the talking and serving us with the best looks of the season. If you haven't picked up your dress for the love season then here is an amazing reference that you can take from the fashion queen. After all, she is the one that never fails to shock us with her gorgeousness.
Malaika Arora Is Valentine Ready
Filled with extra oomph for the season, Malaika surely knows what works best and how to be Valentine ready. She is wearing a sequin red coloured dress from the Maison d'AngelAnn and looks extremely "Good with a capital G". For those of you who are still looking out for some outfit ideas doesn't have to dig in any deeper as this lady is serving the best looks which even you can take inspiration from. This dress has a slit and is perfectly synched in at the waist creating definition in the outfit.
Hair & Makeup Like A True Diva
Malaika's hair had a perfect blow-out wave that added extra hotness to the outfit. Whenever it comes to her makeup, she knows how to slay it with just a little touch of love in shaded eyeshadow, nude lipstick, bronzer and a highlighter.
Fancy Statement Earrings
To complement the dress really well, Malaika went for classic statement earrings from the Farah Khan World and they looked stunning. Her high heels were party-friendly and just perfect for the dress. She knows what to wear with what and how to nail every look in the right order. This dress is great for a dinner and can be paired up with a blazer to avoid the cold weather.
Malaika Arora has definitely given us some inspiration for Valentine's Day!
