Malaika's Latest Baggy Look Will Give You Spring Style Goals

Malaika Arora was spotted at Bandra, sporting a pastel-shaded baggy style book. She was wearing an over-sized long kurta with baggy jeans and a wrapped around off-white dupatta.

Along with the over-sized outfit, she was wearing slip-on juttis, a pair of tiny ear loops and black shades. She was walking with all her sass and we fell in love with the Spring daytime look of the Bollywood fashionista.

The entire style book was impressive, without a single extra to it. You too can try this as your Spring style book and you will surely rock it.

Do you also like the look? Let us know!