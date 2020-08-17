Just In
Malaika Arora’s Icy Blue Metallic Lehenga By Manish Malhotra Is Worth-Stealing
If we have to define Bollywood actress Malaika Arora's fashion in two words, it's classy and fashionable. No wonder how fashionable outfit she picks, whether it's elegant or dramatic, the way she pulls it off, she looks super classy. After flaunting her two eye-catching dramatic numbers, this time Malaika treated us with her ethnic look. For India's Best Dancer Azaadi Special episode, the diva was dressed in a beautiful blue lehenga and looked super stunning. So, let us take a close look at her lehenga and decode it.
So, for the latest episode, Malaika Arora was dressed up in an icy-blue metallic lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra. It was a sparkling lehenga, which was accentuated by intricate golden-hued striped patterns and stone work. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she teamed her lehenga with a sleeveless plunging-neckline matching choli and draped an equally pretty dupatta over her one shoulder. Malaika accessorised her look with a gold-toned maang tikka, green-hued bracelet and rings, and a few silver-toned rings by Renu Oberoi. She upped her look with blue nail paint.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, red and golden hued eye shadow, soft blush, and nude pink lip shade spruced up her look. She left her mid-parted sleek long tresses loose and looked ravishing.
We absolutely loved this lehenga of Malaika Arora. Not just the colour of her lehenga was pretty but also the golden stone work that enhanced the look. What do you think about this lehenga of hers? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Maneka Harisinghani