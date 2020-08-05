ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Malaika Arora Compares Her Dramatic Green Dress With Cabbage Vegetable And It’s Hilarious!

    By
    |

    If there is one actress in the Bollywood industry who can flaunt dramatic fashionable outfits with utmost sophistication, it's none other than Malaika Arora. She looks classy in whatever she wears, be it ethnic or western and that's how she can even make a bad outfit look good and stylish. Recently, Malaika was decked up in a green dress for the special Raksha Bandhan episode of a dance reality show, India's Best Dancer. Well, her dress was dramatic but the way she pulled it off, she looked a class apart. So, let us take a close look at her dress and decode it.

    So, Malaika Arora was dressed up in a green mini dress, which came from the label Wilhja. Her dress was accentuated by heavy ruffles and overlap-detailing on the bodice. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the black belt cinched her waist and added structure to her poofy attire. She teamed her dress with a pair of net-fabric black stockings and completed her look with pointed black heels. The Dabangg actress accessorised her look with black funky studs from the label Viange.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Malaika sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Housefull 2 actress pulled back her highlighted tresses into a neat high bun and looked beautiful.

    We really liked this dress of Malaika Arora but more than that we absolutely loved the caption, which she wrote while sharing a picture on her Instagram feed. Comparing her dress with cabbage vegetable, she wrote, 'I take being vegan very seriously....#cabbagepatch #gogreen #stylishlyGreen #PattaGobi'.

    Isn't it hilarious? What do you think about this outfit of Malaika Arora? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Maneka Harisinghani

    More MALAIKA ARORA News

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 13:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue