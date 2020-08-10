Malaika Arora Oozes Glamour And Oomph In Her Exotic Blue Electric Dress And It’s Worth-Admiring! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Malaika Arora is among the rare actresses in the Bollywood industry who loves to experiment with fashion. She is always out there trying new extra-ordinary outfits and it's so interesting to see her nailing each outfit of hers in the most stylish way. After flaunting her green dramatic dress, recently, the actress oozed glamour and oomph in her latest blue metallic dress for her appearance at reality show India's Best Dancer. The diva looked stunning in her exotic dress and it's worth-admiring. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Malaika Arora was decked up in a blue metallic dress, that was designed by Amit Aggarwal. Her dress consisted of a full-sleeved high-neck shiny blue top. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she teamed her dress with a blue structured skirt, which was accentuated by sharply pleated silhouette and asymmetrical hem. The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed silver heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned pretty hoops and ring, that complemented her attire.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Malaika sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted highlighted sleek tresses and looked gorgeous.

We absolutely loved Malaika Arora's attire, especially the way she pulled it off. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Malaika Arora