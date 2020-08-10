ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Malaika Arora Oozes Glamour And Oomph In Her Exotic Blue Electric Dress And It’s Worth-Admiring!

    By
    |

    Malaika Arora is among the rare actresses in the Bollywood industry who loves to experiment with fashion. She is always out there trying new extra-ordinary outfits and it's so interesting to see her nailing each outfit of hers in the most stylish way. After flaunting her green dramatic dress, recently, the actress oozed glamour and oomph in her latest blue metallic dress for her appearance at reality show India's Best Dancer. The diva looked stunning in her exotic dress and it's worth-admiring. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Malaika Arora was decked up in a blue metallic dress, that was designed by Amit Aggarwal. Her dress consisted of a full-sleeved high-neck shiny blue top. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she teamed her dress with a blue structured skirt, which was accentuated by sharply pleated silhouette and asymmetrical hem. The actress completed her look with a pair of pointed silver heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned pretty hoops and ring, that complemented her attire.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Malaika sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted highlighted sleek tresses and looked gorgeous.

    We absolutely loved Malaika Arora's attire, especially the way she pulled it off. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Malaika Arora

    More MALAIKA ARORA News

    Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 10, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue