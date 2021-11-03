Just In
- 31 min ago Covaxin Gets WHO Approval For Emergency Use Listing
- 44 min ago Lactoferrin Supplements Could Aid Recovery Of COVID-19: Read About The Protein Found In Human And Cow Milk
- 1 hr ago Common Gastrointestinal Problems During Pregnancy
- 2 hrs ago Researchers Discover New Tool To Investigate More Effective Cancer Treatment, Study
Don't Miss
- Sports NBA India launches first-ever weekly show as one-stop destination for all things basketball in the country
- Movies Pushpa: Soaring Budget Of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Worries Makers
- Automobiles India Bike Week Returns For 2021 Special Edition — Aamby Valley To Play Host
- Travel 10 Best Winter Destinations in Madhya Pradesh
- News WHO gives nod to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use listing
- Finance 5 Best Multicap Mutual Fund SIPs To Consider In 2021-22
- Education WBBSE Madhyamik Exam 2022 Date Sheet Released: WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Secondary Exam Date Sheet
- Technology Oppo Reno7 SE Might Debut As Rebadged Realme GT master Edition: Report
Mahira Khan Stuns In Her Lime-Green And Blue Gown; Gives Cues On Makeup Too!
Mahira Khan recently graced an award function in Dubai and she looked gorgeous as ever. The Humsafar actress was styled by Maneka Harisinghani and Mahira looked stunning in her gown. Her attire was ideal for the events in the summer season and the makeup was also done meticulously. So, let's decode Mahira's attire and look for some much-needed fashion inspiration.
The actress wore a gown from Georges Chakra and this attire of hers seemed to have soaked in the hues of the ocean. The sleeveless flowy silhouette was accentuated by the colours including lime-green, light-orange, and translucent blue. The gown featured a high side slit and was enhanced by shimmering metallic tones. The jewelled tones on the waistline and a cape also enhanced her gown. The border of her gown had glazed accents and she teamed her ensemble with heels that went well with her outfit.
She upped her look with jewellery that was minimal and edgy at the same time. She wore intricately-done diamond jewellery that came from Bvlgari. She wore stunning rings and a light bracelet. The makeup was subtle too with glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and natural eye makeup. The highlighted shoulder-length tresses rounded out her avatar. Mahira Khan looked amazing and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: UTHMAN STUDIO