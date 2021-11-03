Mahira Khan Stuns In Her Lime-Green And Blue Gown; Gives Cues On Makeup Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Mahira Khan recently graced an award function in Dubai and she looked gorgeous as ever. The Humsafar actress was styled by Maneka Harisinghani and Mahira looked stunning in her gown. Her attire was ideal for the events in the summer season and the makeup was also done meticulously. So, let's decode Mahira's attire and look for some much-needed fashion inspiration.

The actress wore a gown from Georges Chakra and this attire of hers seemed to have soaked in the hues of the ocean. The sleeveless flowy silhouette was accentuated by the colours including lime-green, light-orange, and translucent blue. The gown featured a high side slit and was enhanced by shimmering metallic tones. The jewelled tones on the waistline and a cape also enhanced her gown. The border of her gown had glazed accents and she teamed her ensemble with heels that went well with her outfit.

She upped her look with jewellery that was minimal and edgy at the same time. She wore intricately-done diamond jewellery that came from Bvlgari. She wore stunning rings and a light bracelet. The makeup was subtle too with glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and natural eye makeup. The highlighted shoulder-length tresses rounded out her avatar. Mahira Khan looked amazing and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: UTHMAN STUDIO