Mahira Khan Carried An Ethereal Look For The Lux Style Awards 2018

mahira khan at lux style awards

Mahira Khan was one of the prettiest actresses at the Lux Style Awards 2018, held last night in Pakistan.

She looked super-astounding in a FARAZ MANAN embroidered outfit. The white gorgeous outfit had detailed embroidery done all over the body and the handcrafted work on it made Mahira look prettier than ever.

The outfit had a lace body with peplum bottoms. The sleeves had attached beads dangling to give it an even more beautiful appearance.

Mahira carried it with matching tiny earrings and a very natural makeup. The hairdo was also quite simple with just a tied-up bun.

Did you like Mahira's red carpet look?

mahira khan at lux style awards
mahira khan at lux style awards

Story first published: Thursday, February 22, 2018, 18:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 22, 2018
