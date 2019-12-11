Madhuri Dixit Nene Flaunts A Pale Yellow Floral Sari And We Can’t Stop Gazing At It Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood's most beautiful diva Madhuri Dixit Nene has been winning us with her natural beauty and elegant fashion sense. Each time, the actress steps out, she makes heads turn and particulalrly inspires us to drape a sari.Recently, Madhuri took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from her recent photoshoot, where she was seen in a pale-yellow floral sari. Her sari was so beautiful that we couldn keep eyes off her. So, let us take a close look at her sari and decode it.

Madhuri Dixit donned a beautiful pale-yellow sari, which was by Avvantikaa S. Parwani and she looked beyond stunning. Her sari was accentuated by pretty embroidered white florals and featured an embellished border followed by ruffles. The actress draped the pallu of he sari in a nivi style and teamed it with a cut-sleeved ivory heavily embellished blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned floral drop earrings, pearl necklace, bracelets, and rings. Her jewellery was from Anmol and Goenka India. Madhuri painted her nails red.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip shade spruced up her look. Madhuri Dixit left her side-parted layered tresses loose.

We absolutely loved Madhuri Dixit Nene's gorgeous sari and it seemed perfect for wedding reception. What do you think about her sari? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Madhuri Dixit Nene