Just In
- 1 hr ago Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment
-
- 1 hr ago 12 Affordable Christmas Gift Ideas To Make Your Loved Ones Feel Special
- 2 hrs ago On Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Anniversary, Their Wedding Wardrobe Decoded
- 3 hrs ago Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's Outfits Remind Us Of Raj-Simran From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Don't Miss
- News Citizenship Amendment bill unconstitutional, divisive: Opposition in RS
- Sports Aleem Dar set to break Steve Bucknor's record as umpire officiating most Test matches
- Finance Bharti Airtel 3rd Top Performing Telecom Share In 2019 Globally
- Movies Taimur Ali Khan And Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Have Their Eyes On The Cake In This Fam-Jam Picture!
- Technology Netflix Likely Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans With Up To 50% Discount In India
- Travel 7 Beautiful Churches in India For The Perfect Christmas Holiday
- Automobiles Orxa Mantis Electric Performance Motorcycle Revealed At India Bike Week 2019
- Education TOEFL Go! Global: A Mobile App From ETS To Stand Out In Exam
Madhuri Dixit Nene Flaunts A Pale Yellow Floral Sari And We Can’t Stop Gazing At It
Bollywood's most beautiful diva Madhuri Dixit Nene has been winning us with her natural beauty and elegant fashion sense. Each time, the actress steps out, she makes heads turn and particulalrly inspires us to drape a sari.Recently, Madhuri took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from her recent photoshoot, where she was seen in a pale-yellow floral sari. Her sari was so beautiful that we couldn keep eyes off her. So, let us take a close look at her sari and decode it.
Madhuri Dixit donned a beautiful pale-yellow sari, which was by Avvantikaa S. Parwani and she looked beyond stunning. Her sari was accentuated by pretty embroidered white florals and featured an embellished border followed by ruffles. The actress draped the pallu of he sari in a nivi style and teamed it with a cut-sleeved ivory heavily embellished blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned floral drop earrings, pearl necklace, bracelets, and rings. Her jewellery was from Anmol and Goenka India. Madhuri painted her nails red.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip shade spruced up her look. Madhuri Dixit left her side-parted layered tresses loose.
We absolutely loved Madhuri Dixit Nene's gorgeous sari and it seemed perfect for wedding reception. What do you think about her sari? Do let us know in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Madhuri Dixit Nene