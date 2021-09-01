Just In
Madhuri Dixit Nene Looks Radiant In Her Rani Pink Sharara Set; Ideal For Festive Occasions
These days, Madhuri Dixit Nene has been giving us modern traditional goals - an OOTD, which we thought was an ideal outfit for festive occasions. Styled by Ami Patel, she looked radiant as ever and her jewellery game was strong too. The makeup game was impressive also and so, let's decode her attire and look for fashion inspiration.
She wore an outfit that was designed by Punit Balana and it was a sharara ensemble, which featured a short kurta and flared sharara pants. It was a rani-pink sharara set that came from the latest collection of the designer, Mandana For (Intimate Weddings). The short strappy kurta was accentuated by cut dana work, cut patti work, and sequins embroidery in silk chanderi and the flared trousers were enhanced by intricate gota work. She paired it with a sleek-bordered silk organza dupatta and which absolutely matched with her attire.
As for her jewellery game, it was elaborate and went well with her traditional look. She wore a heavy gemstone neckpiece that was adorned with dazzling stones, complementing bangles, a dainty ring, and stunning earrings. The jewellery came from Amrapali and it was exquisite. Well, now that you know the jewels that can add to this traditional look, Madhuri's makeup also seemed balanced. She wore a light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The softly-curled tresses completed her look. Madhuri Dixit looked amazing and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam