Madhuri Dixit Nene Flaunts Blue Traditional Outfits; Which Outfit Of Hers Did You Like The Most? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Madhuri Dixit Nene has been driving away our blues with her traditional blue outfits. She was styled by Ami Patel on all the occasions and looked elegant. Her jewellery game was also strong and we have decoded her ensemble and looks for some major fashion inspiration. She sported lehengas on two occasions and her latest attire was a concept saree.

Madhuri Dixit's Ombre Blue Lehenga

Ideal for wedding occasions, Madhuri Dixit looked resplendent in her ombre blue lehenga that was designed by Sawan Gandhi. Her lehenga featured a sleeveless dark blue blouse that was intricately done with jewelled tones and the long flowing skirt that was enhanced by metallic tones. She draped a complementing floral dupatta and notched up her look with a diamond and sapphire pendant, complementing studs, and chic rings. Her jewellery was from Jet Gems and Diosa Paris By Darshan Dave. Her makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted puffed wavy tresses completed her look.

Madhuri Dixit's Metallic Blue Lehenga

Madhuri Dixit looked impressive in her metallic blue lehenga that was designed by Amit Aggarwal. She wore a sleeveless blouse that was accentuated by sea-green hue and her skirt was marked by metallic shimmering tones. The complementing dupatta enhanced her attire look. Her jewellery look could have been minimal but striking. She spruced up her look with sleek danglers and green-toned bracelets and rings. The makeup was marked by matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and light kohl. The impeccable bun hairdo rounded out her look.

Madhuri Dixit's Floral Blue Saree

The seasoned actress wore a turquoise-blue pre-draped saree by Punit Balana that was crafted out of satin-silk fabric. She paired her concept saree with a sleeveless mirror and threadwork blouse that was enhanced by red-toned floral accents. Her saree also featured a colourful cut work belt, which added a structure to her ensemble. She teamed her ensemble with golden sandals, which went well with her attire. She upped her look with an elaborate silver neckpiece, heavy earrings, delicate rings, and eye-catching hand stacks. Her necklace was from Curio Cottage, the earrings were from My Motifs, and hand stacks and rings from Minerali. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade and pink eye shadow with blue eyeliner. The wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which outfit of Madhuri Dixit did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam