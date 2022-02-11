Just In
Madhuri Dixit Looks Fab In Black Dress At Trailer Launch Of The Fame Game!
Madhuri Dixit is spotted in a black dress during the trailer launch of Fame Game! She is the queen of rocking every look ever since she entered Bollywood. Her style is on point and this time it is even keeping up with the millennials. Get to know her entire look by reading further.
Madhuri Dixit In Black Dress:
For the trailer launch of her new Netflix show, she was seen wearing a black dress for the night. This time she skipped the traditional and opted for a fresh look in a bodycon dress. She chose to go for a black faux leather outfit which really complimented the look. The dress is knee-length and looked simply elegant and gave her a sophisticated look. Madhuri is one such pure soul who can rock any outfit that she wears with just that right persona.
Madhuri Dixit's Hair & Makeup:
She went for a minimal makeup look that defined her feature really well where she opted for a dark brown coloured lipstick to go with the outfit. She paired this dress with high heels and had soft curls on her hair. The only form of the statement she was seen spotting was her rings. Even though it was just the ring but still it managed to give us some fashion goals on how to look extra chic without having too much going on. She looked party-ready and it is the best way to beat the chilly weather that we are having in some parts of India.
This dress was such an elegant dress that pretty sure you guys must have fallen in love with it. Next time you have any confusion, this is the type that you can go for. Perfect for any party, this dress will give you that really high fashion look whenever you go out for a dinner.
