Madhavan's Effortlessly Cool Airport Look Is Comfy And Practical

Maddy to his fans, R.Madhavan's style is not driven by what's-hot-in-Bollywood, but by his comfort level and individuality. This unique fashion sense makes him one of the most relatable stars ever. Understated yet stylish, he is actually the style icon that we thought we never had.

Be it a traditional look or western avatar, Madhavan knows how to slay it in style. Recently, he impressed us with his airport fashion. Though, we must say there was nothing too unorthdox about his style, he certainly taught us how to look simply stunning, quite literally.

So, Madhavan was crazily papped as he stepped out of the airport but he didn't seem to mind it at all. He donned a full-sleeved grey-hued sweatshirt that featured a vibrant graphic print and he paired his sporty polo-neck hooded top with classic light blue denims. Madhavan wore sports shoes and a printed cap with his outfit.

But what really wowed us was his brown suede bag that we thought was not only classy but also a practical accessory. He also carried his specs but didn't sport it.

Well, Maddy totally taught us how to keep it simple and made us again believe that less is more in fashion. Full points to you Madhavan on that!