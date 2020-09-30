Major Missing: Sobhita Dhulipala’s Glamorous Fashion Moments And This Look Of Hers Is Our Favourite Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

We've been missing the fashion from the red carpet and award events this year because of the pandemic. And so, we have decided to rewind a bit and talk about our favourite fashion moments from the award nights. This time, we would focus on Sobhita Dhulipala's major fashion from the party nights. The actress, who has not only impressed us with her acting and on-screen presence, also has a distinctive fashion sense. Sobhita Dhulipala doesn't necessarily follow the fashion trends and on the contrary, brings in her own A-game to the red carpets. She has left us speechless with her stylish outfits on many occasions. We have selected three impressive western outfits of hers from her many fashion outings. So, let's take a look and find out our favourite fashion moment.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Metallic Dress

For the Mid-Day Food Awards, Sobhita Dhulipala wore an Amit Aggarwal's outfit. The Bard of Blood actress wore a gorgeous gown by the designer, who recently presented his collection at India's first-ever digital couture show, India Couture Week 2020. It was a halter sleeveless dress, which had a flared A-line silhouette. It was a beautifully textured number and Sobhita pulled off this understated attire confidently. She didn't seem to sport jewellery but her makeup was bold enough with maroon lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl with skin-tone eye shadow. The side-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Classy Pantsuit

For the GQ's Best Dressed Night, Sobhita Dhulipala was easily one of the best-dressed divas. The Raman Raghav 2.0 actress wore an androgynous pantsuit from the fashion label, Huemn. It was an all-black classic number with a structured silhouette and nuanced cuts. She paired her shirt and subtly-striped pants with a crisp full-sleeved blazer. She teamed her outfit with black pumps and accessorised her look with a chic watch, a sleek neckpiece, and statement studs. The wine-red lip shade and smoky kohl upped her look and the impeccable bun completed her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Pristine White Gown

For the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019, Sobhita Dhulipala made a stunning entry in her pristine white gown. She not only wowed us with her gown look but her styling too. The Made in Heaven actress wore a one-shouldered white gown that was belted and featured a ruffled detail. It was an asymmetrical dress by Toni Maticevski and she paired her attire with ankle-length boots, which we thought were an unconventional choice. She didn't seem to wear jewellery but her red lip shade and the tousled short hairdo made her look a class apart.

We loved all the looks of Sobhita Dhulipala but our favourite one was the pristine white gown look for she certainly stepped out of her comfort zone here and inspired us to pair gown and boots. So, which look of Sobhita Dhulipala was your favourite? Let us know that.