LMIFWSS20: Sobhita Dhulipala Leaves The Temperature Soaring As She Walks The Ramp In A Belted Sari

Sobhita Dhulipala Leaves The Temperature Soaring As She Walks The Ramp In A Belted Sari

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala earned popularity with her brilliant performance in the Amazon Prime's web series, Made In Heaven. Ever since, Sobhita has been one of the favourite actress's for the photoshoots and ramp shows. Speaking about her showstopper moment, the actress walked the ramp at the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20 for designer Bhumika Sharma and stunned everyone with her gorgeous attire. The designer presented her Nejma collection and Sobhita Dhulipala was dressed in a beautiful belted sari from the collection. So, let's take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Sobhita Dhulipala set the temperature soaring in a stunning rouge pink colour sari, which was accentuated by white bold block prints. Her beautiful sari was enhanced by layered hem. She draped the pallu of her sari with wide pleats. The silver statement belt added structure to her attire and looked fancy. The actress paired her sari with a matching strappy blouse. On the jewellery part, she accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned heavy hoops. Sobhita sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones and jawline. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, nude eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Sobhita Dhulipala looked classy and sophisticated in this pretty belted sari and we absolutely loved it, especially the colour. We thought her attire was perfect for cocktail parties.

What do you think about her look? Do let us know in the comment section.