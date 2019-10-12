ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LMIFWSS20: Sobhita Dhulipala Leaves The Temperature Soaring As She Walks The Ramp In A Belted Sari

    By
    |

    Actress Sobhita Dhulipala earned popularity with her brilliant performance in the Amazon Prime's web series, Made In Heaven. Ever since, Sobhita has been one of the favourite actress's for the photoshoots and ramp shows. Speaking about her showstopper moment, the actress walked the ramp at the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20 for designer Bhumika Sharma and stunned everyone with her gorgeous attire. The designer presented her Nejma collection and Sobhita Dhulipala was dressed in a beautiful belted sari from the collection. So, let's take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, Sobhita Dhulipala set the temperature soaring in a stunning rouge pink colour sari, which was accentuated by white bold block prints. Her beautiful sari was enhanced by layered hem. She draped the pallu of her sari with wide pleats. The silver statement belt added structure to her attire and looked fancy. The actress paired her sari with a matching strappy blouse. On the jewellery part, she accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned heavy hoops. Sobhita sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones and jawline. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, nude eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

    Sobhita Dhulipala looked classy and sophisticated in this pretty belted sari and we absolutely loved it, especially the colour. We thought her attire was perfect for cocktail parties.

    What do you think about her look? Do let us know in the comment section.

    More SOBHITA DHULIPALA News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue