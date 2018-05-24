LOL! Look Whose Style Salman Khan Found 'Chweet'

OMG! What was Salman Khan thinking? He Instagrammed the picture of his 'Race 3' co-star and captioned it as, "How chweet iz she lukin :)". And if you ask us or most of the movie-freaks around, Jacky is looking anything but 'chweet' or sweet - changed the lingo for people, who can't digest the word 'chweet' like us.

So, the picture shows a still from the song, 'Selfish', in which Jackie is seen in a red hot attire, which we believe is a sari. And to top it, her pose features a piercing look, a seductive posture and hand movement, and side-swept tresses flying wildly in the idyllic backdrop. Though her makeup is subtle and it is a simple V-neck outfit, Jacky has still managed to make herself look irresistible.

Actually, woah! The diva is making our hearts beat faster in her sizzling avatar. We are saying, 'Hot! Hot! And Hot!'

But no, Salman, who is doing his second film with Jackie, has killed all her sexy avatar by putting an innocent word. Aww! Can it get 'chweeter' than this?

Look, for us Jackie does look sweet on a number of occasions, but in this particular picture, she is every inch sensual. However, we would want to know if you too don't find Jacqueline Fernandez 'chweet'. Feel free to share your views with us in the comments section.