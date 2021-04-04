On Lisa Ray’s Birthday, The Recent Top 4 Saree Looks Of Hers Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Known for her stunning screen presence and profound acting prowess in movies including Water, Kasoor, and The World Unseen, Lisa Ray celebrates her birthday today. Born on 4 April 1972, Lisa Ray was also the country's one of the first supermodels and has been associated with brands such as L'Oréal, Rado, and DeBeers. She is a proud advocate of stem-cell therapy and regularly raises awareness about cancer - Lisa herself has been a cancer survivor. Her fashion sense is also distinctive and, on her birthday, we have decoded her saree looks for you.

Lisa Ray's Deep Blue And Grey Saree

For one of the events, Lisa Ray wore a blue and grey saree. With her saree, she exuded soothing vibes and inspired us to drape something understated. Her saree was accentuated by ruffled edge palla and white-toned patterned accents. It was a comfy saree and she paired her saree with a round-necked grey silk blouse, which went well with her saree. Her look was jewellery-free, and the makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The red bindi upped her style game and the middle- parted highlighted tresses completed her look.

Lisa Ray's Ivory And Golden Saree

Lisa Ray also looked impressive in her ivory saree that was accentuated by intricate embroidery and subtle mukaish. The shimmering gold-toned floral accents on the border of her saree accentuated her attire. The ivory of her saree was also colour-blocked by the peach fall and she draped this saree for Diwali festivities. The intricate bangle spruced up her look and she also flaunted a chic Rado watch. The pink gemstone danglers elevated her look and the makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, eyeliner, and a white bindi. The side-swept softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar.

Lisa Ray's Grey Chanderi Saree

Styled by Who Wore What When, Lisa Ray draped a Chanderi saree by Pranay Baidya. Her saree featured checkered patterns and was enhanced by red and black borders. She teamed her saree with a half-sleeved grey silk blouse, which colour-blocked her saree. She accessorised her look with a red stone and green emerald earrings from Goenka India. The makeup was dewy with glossy pink lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones. The smoky kohl with pink eye shadow notched up her look and the middle-parted impeccably combed tresses wrapped up her look.

Lisa Ray's Red And Black Saree Look

At the Bangalore Literature Festival, Lisa Ray aced the modern casual saree look. The author wore a Raw Mango saree for the session on her book. She wore a plain pink saree that was subtly-patterned and featured an orange blouse and a black short as a blouse. Lisa also carried a velvet embellished potli bag with her and the makeup was highlighted by natural-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The short copper tresses completed her ethnic look.

So, which saree of Lisa Ray's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Happy Birthday, Lisa Ray!