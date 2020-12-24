Lavanya Tripathi’s Hot Pink Kurta Set Is An Ideal Outfit To Bookmark For Your Bestie’s Sangeet Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

We all will agree that more than our own, we eagerly wait for our bestie's wedding to happen. From giving a heartfelt dance performance to giving the cool bridesmaid poses, we all have a list of wishes that we want to fulfill on our bestie's wedding. In fact, after bride, if there's someone who outshines on a wedding, it's is none other than the bridesmaid. So to stand out in the crowd, all we need is one extraordinary outfit. To make your sartorial choice a little easier and sorted, we have come up with a sangeet-perfect outfit idea for you.

Recently, South actress Lavanya Tripathi took to her Instagram feed to share a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in a hot-pink kurta set, she looked beautiful and gave major fashion inspiration for bestie's sangeet function. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Lavanya Tripathi sported a gorgeous hot-pink kurta set, which came from the noted designer Anita Dongre's label. Her kurta set consisted of a sleeveless U-collar long kurta that was accentuated by tiny silver patterns and intricate blue and green embroidered floral patterns on the bodice and hem. Her kurta also featured silver embellished checked patterns on the border. Styled by Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan, she teamed her kurta with matching flared bottoms and completed her look with same-patterned net-fabric dupatta. The actress accessorised her look with silver and gold-toned ethnic earrings, bangle, and ring from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Lavanya slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Tiny silver bindi, filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, and pink lip shade, rounded out her look. She let loose her side-parted highlighted long wavy tresses and looked pretty.

So, what do you think about this kurta set of Lavanya Tripathi? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Lavanya Tripathi