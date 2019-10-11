These Latest Stylish Outfits Of Bollywood Divas Are Perfect For Upcoming Weekend Party Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Weekend is here and we are sure you must have definitely planned a party with your friends. After all who doesn't need a gala party after super busy working days. For ladies, attending a party is all about getting dressed in stylish outfits and who better than your favourite Bollywood divas to give you some stylish ideas. So, let us take a look at the fresh collection of the party-wear outfits inspired by these actresses, which are perfect for weekend parties.

Sunny Leone's Red Shirt Dress

At Ekta Kapoor's bash, Sunny Leone was spotted in a full-sleeved red shirt knee-length asymmetrical dress. Her stylish dress featured classic-collar from one side, while the other side of her dress featured an off-shoulder look, which added a quirky touch. Her buttoned shirt dress was enhanced by embellished golden-coloured butterflies. The thin black belt added structure to her atttire. Sunny completed her look with criss-cross black heels. The Ragini MMS 2 actress accessorised her look with a pair of golden-toned hoop drop earrings and rings. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a romantic hairdo. Sunny Leone sharply contoured her cheekbones and jawline. The pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Vaani Kapoor's Colourful Maxi Dress

For an event, Vaani Kapoor donned a multi-colour strappy sweetheart neckline micropleated maxi dress by Saaksha & Kinni. Styled by Mohit Rai, her maxi was accentuated by heavy abstract patterns, which added an interesting look. She completed her look with a pair of yellow pencil heels. The War actress ditched accessories and let her colourful dress do all the talking. Vaani left her side-parted curly tresses open and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade.

Bhumi Pednekar's Blue Ensemble

At a recent promotional event of Saand Ki Aankh, Bhumi Pednekar sported an interesting blue-hued ensemble by Nupur Kanoi, which consisted of a half-sleeved loose top and matching dhoti style pants. Styled by Pranita Shetty, her outfit was accentuated by white dotted patterns. The cinched waist added structure to her attire. The Bala actress completed her look with pointed silver-toned Jimmy Choo stilettos. She accessorised her look with a pair of dramatic floral earrings by Silver Streak. Bhumi left her mid-parted shoulder-length wavy tresses loose. The Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actress spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, blue eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Genelia Deshmukh's Aqua Ruffle Dress

For an event in Mumbai, Genelia Deshmukh opted for a double ruffle layered cut-sleeved V-shaped neckline above knee-length aqua wrap dress by Elemente, which was accentuated by overlap detailing. Styled by Karishma Gulati Lunia, her organza dress featured a knotted belt, which added a flirty statement to her ensemble. The Force actress completed her look with a pair of contrasting red high heels by Ceriz Fashion. Genelia accessorised her look with golden-toned bracelet, which came from the label Luxury Jewelry by Bansri Mehta. The actress left her mid-parted layered tresses loose. Genelia Deshmukh spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, shimmery eye shadow, pink blush, and lip shade.

Hina Khan's Butterfly Black Dress

At Ekta Kapoor's bash, Hina Khan graced the event in a shortone-shoulder stylish black bodycon dress by Vito Dell'Erba, which was accentuated by silver dotted embellishments. Styled by Sayali Vidya, her black dress featured a large black wing at one shoulder, which added a dramatic look to her attire. Hina looked exactly like a butterfly. The soon-to-be Bollywood actress completed her look with pointed matching heels by Bootmaker. She accessorised her look with a pair of matching earrings from Outhouse Jewellery. Hina pinned her sleek tresses behind the ears and left it cascade beautifully. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones and jawline. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, purple eyeliner, soft blush, and red lip shade rounded out her look.

So, whose party wear inspired you the most? Let us know that.