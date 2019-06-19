ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hina Khan Or Kangana Ranaut Or Sophie Choudry: Whose Airport Outfit Would You Like To Try?

    By
    |
    Best Celeb Airport Looks

    Hina Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and Sophie Choudry were spotted at the airport. These divas wowed us with their fashion statements and inspired us stylishly. Their outfits beckoned us to think beyond wardrobe basics. If Hina gave us a casual wear goal, Kangana and Sophie's outfits were a tad towards the formal side. Check out their fashion statements, which have impressed us.

    Hina Khan Airport Look

    Hina Khan

    Hina Khan kept it breezy and beautiful with her all-white ensemble. The actress, who had been vacationing in Europe, was seen at the airport. Her outfit was accentuated by ruffled accents and crotchet design. It was a sleeveless attire with sheer accents and asymmetrical hem. The very stylish, Hina paired her ensemble with bright yellow pumps and gave us a stunning combination. She carried a Louis Vuitton bag with her and accessorised her look with yellow shades. The make-up was dewy and notched up by a light pink lip shade. The impeccable side-parted bun rounded out her airport avatar.

    Kangana Ranaut Airport Look

    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut has legit taken a break from saris, which she mostly donned for the airport looks. Instead, she is experimenting further with her airport wardrobe. So, this time, we saw her in a formal avatar and we absolutely liked it. She wore a striped overlapping blazer and shorts, which came from Topshop. She teamed it with a white tee and also wore beige Dior pumps to spruce up her look. The actress accessorised her look with dark shades and the make-up was marked by a muted-toned lip shade. The curly bun wrapped up her airport look.

    Sophie Choudry Airport Look

    Sophie Choudry

    Sophie Choudry exuded cheerful vibes with her casual and vibrant power suit. She looked smart and radiated boss lady vibes. The actress teamed her printed white tee with a blazing red jacket and matching trousers. She paired her ensemble with white sports shoes, which colour-blocked her attire. Sophie carried a textured sling bag with her and accessorised her look with chic bracelets. She wore aviators to notch up her avatar. The make-up was dewy with a matte pink lip shade. The side-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

    So, whose airport look did you find the most impressive? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More HINA KHAN News

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 12:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue