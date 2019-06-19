Hina Khan Or Kangana Ranaut Or Sophie Choudry: Whose Airport Outfit Would You Like To Try? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Hina Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and Sophie Choudry were spotted at the airport. These divas wowed us with their fashion statements and inspired us stylishly. Their outfits beckoned us to think beyond wardrobe basics. If Hina gave us a casual wear goal, Kangana and Sophie's outfits were a tad towards the formal side. Check out their fashion statements, which have impressed us.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan kept it breezy and beautiful with her all-white ensemble. The actress, who had been vacationing in Europe, was seen at the airport. Her outfit was accentuated by ruffled accents and crotchet design. It was a sleeveless attire with sheer accents and asymmetrical hem. The very stylish, Hina paired her ensemble with bright yellow pumps and gave us a stunning combination. She carried a Louis Vuitton bag with her and accessorised her look with yellow shades. The make-up was dewy and notched up by a light pink lip shade. The impeccable side-parted bun rounded out her airport avatar.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has legit taken a break from saris, which she mostly donned for the airport looks. Instead, she is experimenting further with her airport wardrobe. So, this time, we saw her in a formal avatar and we absolutely liked it. She wore a striped overlapping blazer and shorts, which came from Topshop. She teamed it with a white tee and also wore beige Dior pumps to spruce up her look. The actress accessorised her look with dark shades and the make-up was marked by a muted-toned lip shade. The curly bun wrapped up her airport look.

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry exuded cheerful vibes with her casual and vibrant power suit. She looked smart and radiated boss lady vibes. The actress teamed her printed white tee with a blazing red jacket and matching trousers. She paired her ensemble with white sports shoes, which colour-blocked her attire. Sophie carried a textured sling bag with her and accessorised her look with chic bracelets. She wore aviators to notch up her avatar. The make-up was dewy with a matte pink lip shade. The side-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

So, whose airport look did you find the most impressive? Let us know that in the comment section.