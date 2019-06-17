Janhvi Kapoor Or Sophie Choudry Or Diana Penty: Whose Ethnic Look Was The Freshest? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

This weekend, we also noticed the B-town divas flaunting some of the trendiest ethnic outfits. Well, ivory was the ruling colour again and divas including Janhvi Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, and Diana Penty gave us traditional wear ideas. Their outfits were humble and seemed ideal for light festive occasion or even casual wear. Let's decode their outfits and looks, and find out who wooed us the most.

Janhvi Kapoor

'Dhadak' actress Janhvi Kapoor has of late been making a strong case for traditional ensembles. And recently Janhvi was papped at the airport, where she was spotted in an ivory suit. The actress was seen in a beautiful suit that consisted of an ivory kurta with a slit neckline, flared palazzo pants, and a complementing dupatta. Her ensemble was adorned with subtle floral accents and she teamed her attire with elaborate juttis. The actress accessorised her look with an oxidised silver bracelet, multi-hued bangle, and statement earrings, which notched up her look. The make-up was light with a minty pink lip shade and a complementing eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Janhvi looked fresh as a daisy.

Sophie Choudry

TV host, singer, and actress Sophie Choudry gave us lessons in contrasts with her latest event outfit. The very stylish Sophie, kept it classy for the screening of 'Kaafir'. She looked pretty as a peach in her black kurta and silver palazzo pants. Her black kurta was accentuated by subtle intricate patterns and the bottoms of her ensemble were detailed with a metallic touch. Sophie wore complementing pencil heels and accessorised her look with elegant earrings. She also wore a chic watch and the make-up was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and soft kohl. The sleek tresses completed her ethnic avatar.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty also graced the screening event of 'Kaafir' and she looked absolutely gorgeous. She also wore an ivory ensemble, which consisted of meticulously-done chikankari kurta and she teamed it with flared ivory pants. The pairing was good but according to us, old-fashioned pyjamis would have looked even better. She draped a statement dupatta, which went well with her attire and teamed her ensemble with humble juttis. Diana accessorised her look with statement oxidised silver danglers, which added to the desi effect. The make-up was enhanced by a matte pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The impeccable side-parted tresses wrapped up her ethnic avatar.

According to us, Sophie Choudry looked the best? Whose attire and look wowed you the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.