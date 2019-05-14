Lara Dutta Bhupathi's Flowy Dress Will Make You Want To Spice Up Your Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Come summers and we only think of breezy outfits. We want something lightweight, flowy, and totally fuss-free like what Lara Dutta Bhupathi recently wore. The actress and former Miss Universe, Lara was spotted in a gorgeous dress that has inspired us to go shopping. Her dress seemed ideal for a resort vacay. Let's decode her casual outfit and look.

Lara gave us a refreshing ensemble, which was enhanced by a free-flowing silhouette and featured asymmetrical cuts. Her dress was detailed with flared sleeves and was notched up by myriad vibrant prints. She looked impressive in her summer-perfect number, which we also thought was not quite everybody's cup of tea. Lara paired her ensemble with brown-hued flats, which went well with her dress.

She kept her look minimal and mostly jewellery-free. She accessorised her look with shades and carried a printed side bag. The makeup was nude-toned, light, and refreshing. The impeccable bun completed her outdoor look. Lara looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.