Karishma Tanna Makes Us Feel Fresh And Lively With Her ‘Feel’ Printed Top; Pictures And It’s Price Inside!

Karishma Tanna is all about effortless style and that's the best thing we absolutely love about her. She could wear the simplest of kurtas and casual tees but still, stand out in a crowd. No matter how casual her T-shirts or tops would be, there's always a chic factor to them, which has all our attention. Recently too, she stole the limelight for her effortless look and wow-worthy top pick. The Sanju actress took to her Instagram to share a few pictures, where she was seen sporting a casual yet quirky 'Feel' printed top and giving major stay-at-home fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and know the actual price of her top.

So, in her latest post on Instagram, Karishma Tanna was seen sporting a quirky printed top and looking super cool in it. It was a half-sleeved crew-neck white T-shirt, which featured 'Feel' word print in Hindi and in a stylish font. She further styled her tee into a crop top by tying a knot on the front. Her top came from the label The Right Feel and is priced at Rs. 990 approximately. The Lahore Confidential actress teamed her cool top with a high-waist blue denim capri pants that went well with her look. She completed her look with a pair of black sports shoes and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Karishma slightly contoured her face and applied oodles of highlighter on her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, mascara, light eye shadow, soft blush, and nude-pink lipstick, rounded out her look. The Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari actress let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses and looked spectacular.

We really liked this 'Feel' printed top of Karishma Tanna and it made us feel fresh and lively. What do you think about her top and her complete look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Karishma Tanna's Instagram