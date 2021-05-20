Karishma Tanna Gives Us Monsoon-Perfect Outfit Goals With Her Jersey Dress And Pyjama Set Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Monsoons are around the corner and we must admit, while it is humid, it also gets a little chilly in the rainy season. And so, our choice of outfits remains somewhat warm and snuggly. If you are looking for some monsoon outfit goals, which are stylish and at the same time comfy, Karishma Tanna is here to inspire you. The Sanju actress gave us two outfit goals recently and we have decoded her two looks for you.

Photographer Courtesy: Aishwaryaa Nayak

Karishma Tanna's Brown Dress

Karishma Tanna looked awesome in her brown dress that we thought was ideal for monsoons and light winters season. It was a polo-neck dress that she wore and it was a knitted number splashed in brown colour. Posed on her classic wicker bench, Karishma gave us a classy stay-at-home fashion goal. She kept her look jewellery-free and her makeup was beautifully done too. The makeup was highlighted by natural pink lip shade, a whiff of pink cheekbones, bronzer, and subtle kohl with well-defined eyebrows. The middle-parted layered tresses completed her casual look.

Photographer Courtesy: Cory Goldberg

Karishma Tanna's Pink Pyjama Set

Karishma Tanna looked pretty as she posed with her pooch, Koko Tanna. She was photographer sitting on an upholstered swing chair and flaunted a pink pyjama set. It was an intricately knitted number with full-sleeved pyjama top and matching pyjamas. The diva was styled by Saachi Vijaywargia and she accessorised her look with a dainty ring. The makeup was marked by pink touches. Pink contoured cheekbones and complementing lip shade spruced up her look. The side-swept softly-curled tresses rounded out her chic avatar.

