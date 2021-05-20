Just In
Don't Miss
- Finance Work Offered Under MGNREGA Surges Despite Covid 2nd Wave
- Sports CPL 2021: Guyana Amazon Warriors player retention: Pooran, Hetmyer among retained; rope in Hafeez
- Technology Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 20: Get Free Fire Diamonds
- Movies Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor's Bhoot Police To Get A Direct OTT Release?
- News J K Dutt, officer who led charge against 26/11 terrorists no more
- Automobiles Google Digital Car Key Revealed: Use Your Smartphone To Lock/Unlock, Start Your Car
- Education AICTE, Education Ministry Launch Project eSaksham To Train Students In Cyber Security
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Haryana In May
Karishma Tanna Gives Us Monsoon-Perfect Outfit Goals With Her Jersey Dress And Pyjama Set
Monsoons are around the corner and we must admit, while it is humid, it also gets a little chilly in the rainy season. And so, our choice of outfits remains somewhat warm and snuggly. If you are looking for some monsoon outfit goals, which are stylish and at the same time comfy, Karishma Tanna is here to inspire you. The Sanju actress gave us two outfit goals recently and we have decoded her two looks for you.
Photographer Courtesy: Aishwaryaa Nayak
Karishma Tanna's Brown Dress
Karishma Tanna looked awesome in her brown dress that we thought was ideal for monsoons and light winters season. It was a polo-neck dress that she wore and it was a knitted number splashed in brown colour. Posed on her classic wicker bench, Karishma gave us a classy stay-at-home fashion goal. She kept her look jewellery-free and her makeup was beautifully done too. The makeup was highlighted by natural pink lip shade, a whiff of pink cheekbones, bronzer, and subtle kohl with well-defined eyebrows. The middle-parted layered tresses completed her casual look.
Photographer Courtesy: Cory Goldberg
Karishma Tanna's Pink Pyjama Set
Karishma Tanna looked pretty as she posed with her pooch, Koko Tanna. She was photographer sitting on an upholstered swing chair and flaunted a pink pyjama set. It was an intricately knitted number with full-sleeved pyjama top and matching pyjamas. The diva was styled by Saachi Vijaywargia and she accessorised her look with a dainty ring. The makeup was marked by pink touches. Pink contoured cheekbones and complementing lip shade spruced up her look. The side-swept softly-curled tresses rounded out her chic avatar.
So, which outfit of Karishma Tanna's would you prefer for monsoon season? Let us know that.