Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif And Other Divas Exude Comfy Vibes In Their Monsoon-Perfect White Breezy Dresses Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Whether it's summer, winter, spring, or even wedding season, you can never fall short of fashion inspiration. After all, the celebrities always have us covered with their stunning numbers. In most of the cities, monsoons have come. And while it's the season of enjoying the weather and planning fun day outings with friends, we have perfect white outfit ideas for you. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and other divas were spotted exuding comfy and fresh vibes in their white breezy dresses and shelling out major goals. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find the ideal one for ourselves.

Janhvi Kapoor In A White Shirt Dress Lately, Janhvi Kapoor shared a few pictures on her Instagram feed, where she was seen sporting a full-sleeved oversized white shirt dress. It was a buttoned-down long shirt dress that featured subtle checked patterns. Janhvi kept the few buttons of her dress loose. She accessorised her look with a pair of hoop earrings and a pendant neckpiece. The Roohi actress let loose her side-parted tresses and spruced up her look with minimal makeup that was marked by filled brows, mascara, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Katrina Kaif In A White Mini Dress Katrina Kaif was spotted at Zoya Akhtar's house in Bandra, flaunting a white mini dress and giving major formal goals. She donned a quarter-sleeved classic-collar white shirt dress, which had cinched waist and flap pockets. The Sooryavanshi actress teamed her white dress with a pair of blue sneakers. She let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and a pretty multi-colour floral printed mask. Malaika Arora In An Off-Shoulder White Dress Malaika Arora got clicked outside Amruta Arora's residence. She was seen sporting an off-shoulder white breezy mini dress, which was accentuated by exaggerated bishop sleeves and featured high-low hemline. The diva teamed her dress with a pair of multi-colour printed shoes that added to fashion quotient. She upped her look with a gold-toned wrist watch and rounded out her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and black mask. Malaika let loose her mid-parted tresses and looked gorgeous as ever. Karishma Tanna In A Polka Dot White Dress Karishma Tanna was snapped flaunting a quarter-sleeved white wrap dress, which was accentuated by black polka dots. Her A-line flared easy-breezy midi featured pleats and overlap-detailing on the bodice. The buttoned belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of brown and black flats and notched up her look with a few rings. The Sanju actress let loose her side-parted layered tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and nude lip shade.

So, whose white dress did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.