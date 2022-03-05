Kriti Sanon’s Summer Ready Orange And Green Sarees: Which One Do You Like? Bollywood Wardrobe Nikita K

Summer is hitting soon, in some regions, it already has and for that matter, a lightweight saree is the best thing to add to your wardrobe. Our girl Kriti Sanon has given us some awesome inspiration on how to wear a lightweight flowy saree in soothing colours and still be able to look effortlessly fashionable. The array of lightweight sarees like hers is perfect for the hot weather.

Lightweight Saree For Elegance:

Kriti Sanon is living the classic bollywood vibe with her gorgeous sarees from the label Anita Dogre. She is seen in a bright orange and green saree. The orange is the Magic Magpies Saree while the other one is the Swan Song Saree and both of these sarees are from the paradise found collection. Both the sarees have an embroidery work along with different prints which looks extremely fresh for the summer season. The best part about the saree was the blouse which had a cute knot feature at the back. Instead of opting for a heavy saree, these kind of lightweight sarees are perfect for summer and doesn't make you feel uneasy. Whenever you have a doubt on what to wear in saree then Kriti Sanon is the perfect example because she is always ready with her trendy sarees.

Hair & Makeup In Summer:

The middle-parted wavy hair looked great on the saree. For the makeup, she chose a no-makeup look with just light eyeshadow, pink lip shade, some blush, highlights and top it up with a bindi.

The Accessorizing Mantra:

She kept the accessories to a minimum with just earrings and a ring. She completed the saree with a pair of sandals that gave off such a vintage look. The saree and her accessories were simple and would be a great item to include in your wardrobe. Don't wait for any further and just grab it before it gets late.

Out of the two, which one are you adding up for the summer?

Image Credit: Instagram