Kriti Sanon Opts For A Stunning Black Bodycon Dress For A Lunch Outing; Looks Gorgeous! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon was spotted at another outing and this time, she was photographed outside Manish Malhotra's home. She opted for a dress, which we thought was ideal for summer afternoons. The actress looked stunning and we have decoded this ensemble of hers for some fashion goals.

So, Kriti wore a sleeveless dress that was splashed in black hue. Her dress was a bodycon midi and the attire featured a subtle side slit. Kriti Sanon looked smart in her outfit that she paired with a pink lace inner and well, gave us an idea of what could be teamed with black for a contrasting effect. To accentuate the comfort quotient, she also wore a pair of sports shoes, where were white-hued and from Nike. With this dress of hers, she gave us a café-outing outfit idea.

Coming to her accessories, it was her signature Saint Laurent 'Rive Gauche' bag that she carried again. It seems like it is one of her favourite bags these days. The black mask had the first letter of her name, 'K' embossed on it. The makeup was minimally done with natural tones and the middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look. Kriti Sanon look gorgeous and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.