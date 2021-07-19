Your Party Wardrobe Sorted Ft. Kriti Sanon Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

These days, Kriti Sanon has been promoting her movie Mimi and well, she has been giving us style goals. Her outfits are absolutely party-worthy for the promotional rounds and with her ensembles, she has beckoned us to upgrade our party wardrobe. We have decoded her 4 awesome party ensembles for you that she wore of late. She was styled by Sukriti Grover for all the occasions.

Photographer Courtesy: Kunal Gupta

Kriti Sanon's Nude-Toned Dress

The gorgeous diva looked amazing in her nude-toned dress that came from House of CB x Aak:Ch. Her attire featured a corset-style bodice with softly-pleated accents and crinkled straight-fit skirt. It was a stunning number that she accessorised with a set of delicate chains from Ineze. She accessorised her look with statement rings from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery, Anmol, and Darshanaa Sanjanaa Jewellers. The makeup was highlighted by mauve-pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted copper tresses completed her style quotient.

Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR

Kriti Sanon's Polka-Dotted Jumpsuit

The Panipat actress sported a chic polka-dotted jumpsuit for one of the promotional rounds of her upcoming movie. Her ensemble came from the label, Nasty Gal and the attire consisted of an off-shouldered cropped bodice and flared high-waist pants. The polka-dotted sheer one-shouldered drape upped her look. She paired her ensemble with pointed red pumps, which went well with her look. She accessorised her look with emerald earrings from Aquamarine Jewellery. The wine-red lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The eye makeup was beautifully done. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Kunal Gupta

Kriti Sanon's Electric-Blue Dress

Kriti Sanon also had our attention with her electric-blue dress that seemed ideal for night parties. Her dress was full-sleeved on one side with a halter gathered bodice and a deep slit. She teamed her midi dress with a pair of matching blue sandals that came from Kat Maconie. Kriti upped her look with dainty hoops and the makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade and blue eye makeup. The middle-parted long tresses completed her chic look. With this look of hers, she not only gave us an outfit goal but also makeup idea.

Photographer Courtesy: TEJAS NERURKAR

Kriti Sanon's Retro Outfit

The actress also flaunted a retro outfit that was perfect for day parties. She wore top and pants, which were designed by Naeem Khan. The top featured a scarf-inspired neckline with white-tones star-shaped patterns on a dark-blue base. The pants were white-hued and flared at the hemline. She wore a sturdy brown belt with her ensemble and paired her ensemble with a pair of wine-hued pumps. The dazzling pair of studs were from Tara Fine Jewellery and the stunning rings were also from Tara Fine Jewellery and Foro - Fine Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted hairdo completed her look.

So, which outfit of Kriti Sanon's did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Picture Photographer Courtesy: Kunal Gupta