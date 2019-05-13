Kriti Sanon Has A Nomadic Sari Idea For A Light Formal Function Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon recently attended her close friend's engagement function and the diva was a vision to behold in her Monisha Jaising outfit. The actress looked a class apart and her makeup and styling was near perfection. As it is, Kriti hardly gives us fashion failures and this time, she not only wowed us but gave goals to ladies, who want to keep it simple and trendy. Let's decode her wedding wardrobe.

So, Kriti stunned us in a Nomadic saree that was every inch contemporary and featured a flowy drape. Her sari was exquisitely draped and had a one-shouldered blouse. The flared number of hers was adorned with intricate gold motifs, which enhanced her attire. The border of her sari was detailed with glittering floral work. Well, we totally wished we had this lightweight number of Kriti's.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti notched up her look by pairing her attire with golden flat sandals. Her kolhapuris came from Sukriti & Aakriti. She accessorised her look with elaborate earrings and dazzling rings, which came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was absolutely dewy-toned with a pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and well-defined kohl accompanied by a pink eye shadow. The impeccable bun spruced up her look. Kriti left us speechless with her ensemble and look. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.