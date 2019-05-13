ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kriti Sanon Has A Nomadic Sari Idea For A Light Formal Function

    By
    |
    Kriti Sanon Fashion
    Instagram

    Kriti Sanon recently attended her close friend's engagement function and the diva was a vision to behold in her Monisha Jaising outfit. The actress looked a class apart and her makeup and styling was near perfection. As it is, Kriti hardly gives us fashion failures and this time, she not only wowed us but gave goals to ladies, who want to keep it simple and trendy. Let's decode her wedding wardrobe.

    So, Kriti stunned us in a Nomadic saree that was every inch contemporary and featured a flowy drape. Her sari was exquisitely draped and had a one-shouldered blouse. The flared number of hers was adorned with intricate gold motifs, which enhanced her attire. The border of her sari was detailed with glittering floral work. Well, we totally wished we had this lightweight number of Kriti's.

    Kriti Sanon Style
    Instagram

    Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti notched up her look by pairing her attire with golden flat sandals. Her kolhapuris came from Sukriti & Aakriti. She accessorised her look with elaborate earrings and dazzling rings, which came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was absolutely dewy-toned with a pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and well-defined kohl accompanied by a pink eye shadow. The impeccable bun spruced up her look. Kriti left us speechless with her ensemble and look. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: kriti sanon monisha jaising
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue