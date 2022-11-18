Kriti Sanon In A Blue Cut-Out Dress Gives A Nod To Risqué Fashion, Pics! Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon is one diva who always wows us with her unique and chic sartorial choices. The Bhediya movie actress recently won the Elle Beauty Awards for Elle star performer of the year 2022 and wore a chic stylish gown that looked edgy and dramatic!

Image: Instagram

Keep scrolling to know more about Kriti's Risqué ensemble:

Image: Instagram

Kriti Sanon is one Bollywood star who always experiments with her style and nails it every time she presents a new look for an event, movie, or on social media. If you follow Kriti on Instagram, you will realize that Kriti's style is the perfect blend of traditional, modern, and everything that's trending on the sartorial ground.

For the Elle Beauty Awards 2022, The Mimi movie actress chose a midnight blue colour stylish cut-out dress with minimal yet eye-catchy design details. The floor-length gown featured a daring collared neckline that allowed to her flaunt her envious body. Also, with the thigh-high slit, long trail, and backless design, Kriti's blue gown outfit was the perfect example of the edgy and dramatic style!

Image: Instagram

For the royal blue high fashion ensemble, Kriti picked a few statement jewellery pieces. She flaunted accessories pieces from the house of Joolry by Karishma that included sparkly ear studs, finger rigs, a stunning stacked-up style bracelet, and matching heels. The blue encrusted stones in the selective jewellery perfectly matched her chosen ensemble.

Image: Instagram

Kriti's makeup look for the chosen attire read glossy and shiny. She accentuated her eyes with kohl and smoky eyeshadow, double liner, and highlighted brows. The light foundation and flushed cheeks added a contoured look to her face. The nude brown lip tint infused a glossy touch to her look. Ms.Sanon complemented her bossy, dramatic avatar with gelled open sleek hairdo!