Just In
Don't Miss
- News 'Was in Congress once, I know...': BJP's Hardik Patel confident of winning Cong bastion Viramgam
- Technology Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Spotted on Geekbench; Exynos 1330 SoC Confirmed
- Automobiles Python Found Resting Inside A Volkswagen Polo – Here’s What You Should Do In Such A Situation
- Movies Masooda Movie Review: Sangitha-Thiruveer Starrer Is An Interesting & Intriguing Family Horror Film!
- Sports Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: The country's top athlete; Meet Nasser Al Attiyah, the do-all gun driver from Qatar
- Finance 2 Banks Offering 8.5%, 9% Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits For Senior Citizens: Check Details
- Education Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exams Start Tomorrow: Check details Here
- Travel Usedom – Germany's Best Kept Secret Island
Kriti Sanon In A Blue Cut-Out Dress Gives A Nod To Risqué Fashion, Pics!
Bollywood star Kriti Sanon is one diva who always wows us with her unique and chic sartorial choices. The Bhediya movie actress recently won the Elle Beauty Awards for Elle star performer of the year 2022 and wore a chic stylish gown that looked edgy and dramatic!
Image: Instagram
Keep scrolling to know more about Kriti's Risqué ensemble:
Image: Instagram
Kriti Sanon is one Bollywood star who always experiments with her style and nails it every time she presents a new look for an event, movie, or on social media. If you follow Kriti on Instagram, you will realize that Kriti's style is the perfect blend of traditional, modern, and everything that's trending on the sartorial ground.
For the Elle Beauty Awards 2022, The Mimi movie actress chose a midnight blue colour stylish cut-out dress with minimal yet eye-catchy design details. The floor-length gown featured a daring collared neckline that allowed to her flaunt her envious body. Also, with the thigh-high slit, long trail, and backless design, Kriti's blue gown outfit was the perfect example of the edgy and dramatic style!
Image: Instagram
For the royal blue high fashion ensemble, Kriti picked a few statement jewellery pieces. She flaunted accessories pieces from the house of Joolry by Karishma that included sparkly ear studs, finger rigs, a stunning stacked-up style bracelet, and matching heels. The blue encrusted stones in the selective jewellery perfectly matched her chosen ensemble.
Image: Instagram
Kriti's makeup look for the chosen attire read glossy and shiny. She accentuated her eyes with kohl and smoky eyeshadow, double liner, and highlighted brows. The light foundation and flushed cheeks added a contoured look to her face. The nude brown lip tint infused a glossy touch to her look. Ms.Sanon complemented her bossy, dramatic avatar with gelled open sleek hairdo!
- bollywood wardrobeKajol’s Red Organza Saree Look Defines Elegance And Simplistic Style, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeMadhuri Dixit’s Embellished Sharara Outfit Is Ideal For Your Ethnic Style Inspiration, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeShanaya Kapoor’s Sequin Modern Saree Avatar Is What You Need For A Wedding, Pics
- bollywood wardrobeAnanya Panday’s Body-Hugging Jumpsuit Ensemble Makes a Perfect Party-Ready Look, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeElle Beauty Awards 2022: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, and More Shine On The Black Carpet
- fashionBest Tips To Detox Your Wardrobe
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, 6 White Saree Looks By B-Town Beauties That Are Perfect For The Wedding
- bollywood wardrobeRanveer Singh’s Ultimate Style Guide To Ace Floral Print For Men
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, Your Winter Fashion Guide From B-Town Fashionistas
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon’s Silver Holographic Dress Makes For Perfect Chic Casual Fashion! PICS
- womenTaylor Swift’s Bejewelled Bodysuit Dress At MTV EMA 2022 Defines Fine Artistry! PICS
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon’s Neon Cut-Out Dress Is All About Embracing Dramatic Fashion, Pics!