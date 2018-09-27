Kriti Sanon's Blue-coloured Airport Outfit Has A Sporty Touch And Subtle Slits

Kriti Sanon's fashion is always on point and functional. She keeps it straightforward when it comes to style and the actress is also slowly turning out to be a budding fashion icon. She won the style icon of the year award at IIFA this year and we are absolutely convinced that her fashion is something to look forward to.

So, recently she gave us an awesome airport look yet again. She wore a dress but it was a fuss-free number and also looked very smart. It was the kind of a dress that you could have also easily sported at the airport. It was a blue-hued number and was a cross between athleisure and glam.

Her attire was enhanced by functionality and relaxed quotient. It was noodle-strapped and highlighted by nuanced details. Kriti's dress was structural and most definitely figure-hugging. It was marked by subtle slits, which added an interesting tangent to her outstanding outfit. The actress paired it with white-hued sports shoes, which went perfectly well with her dress.

She didn't carry any fancy purse but a side bag with a considerable amount of space. She also wore black shades, which notched up her look. Kriti's makeup was minimal and her side-swept sleek tresses rounded off her look.

So, how did you find her airport look of the day? Let us know in the comment section.