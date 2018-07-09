Nailed It! Kriti Sanon's LBD Is Comfy Yet Chic

Kriti Sanon's fashion game is only getting better. She won the IIFA award for the 'Style Icon Of The Year' and we thought that she truly deserved this award. Ever since her commercially successful movie, 'Dilwale', Kriti has got more confident and elevated her style quotient. Be it her in casual or traditional wears, the actress knows how to slay it all the time.

Apart from red carpet events and street style files, Kriti Sanon also manages to woo us at the airport. Recently, she stepped out in style at the airport in her LBD, which was oh so kickass. Her shift dress had the mercury sky rocketing and well, she gave us another wearable dress goal. Perfect for a date night, her attire was a cross between sporty and chic.

Her attire was slighly V-neck and mostly half-sleeved. The dress was most definitely figure-hugging with a tight bodice. The leggy lass accentuated her look by pairing black and white sneakers with the dress. Comfortable and so on point!

She wore huge black shades with the dress and left her long tresses loose and slightly messy. She completed her look with a baby pink lip shade. The actress is headed to London to begin shooting for 'Housefull 4'.

Well, Kriti you looked more than awesome and all the very best for your upcoming movie.