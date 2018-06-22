Subscribe to Boldsky
Kriti's Sanon Ups The Sexy Quotient In This White Dress.

By Devika
Kriti Sanon IIFA 2018

For the IIFA Press Conference event in Bangkok, Kriti effortlessly changed her breezy maxi dress and switched to a very formal yet sexy white dress. And well, she truly elevated her fashion game with this attire and had us gasping for breath.

Her Shivan & Narresh ivory cut dress was quite revealing but Kriti pulled it off like a boss. On the contrary, the diva redefined hotness with this head-turning attire. Her pristine white dress featured clapper sleeves and sensual cut out details. Originally a resort wear, Kriti rocked this outfit in a business-like set up too.

The dress hugged her body so beautifully and highlighted her slender frame. It was very much a cross between separates and a one piece. We were totally bowled over by her outfit and thought that it was one of the most stunning dresses that Kriti has ever worn. The leggy lass accessorised her seductive avatar with golden embellished pencil heels.

Kriti Sanon dresses

She mostly kept her sexy avatar jewellery free but her unorthodox spider-shaped earrings by Azotiique by Varun Raheja were to die-for. Well those earrings certainly became the most trendsetting trinket of the day.

Kriti's makeup was done perfectly. It was light and minimal but made her look fresh as a daisy. Her pink eyeshadow and those natural pink lip shade absolutely gave us beauty goals. Her side-swept hairstyle enahnced her gorgeous avatar.

Kriti Sanon Insta

Well, Kriti Sanon is unstoppable fashionably and hasn't had any failure so far. Fingers crossed! Kriti Sanon admirers, this deserves a share.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood kriti sanon iifa
    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 20:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2018
