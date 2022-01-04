Konkona Sensharma's Semi-Formal Outfit Is Ideal Wear For Office And Other Meetings Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Konkona Sensharma gave us some formal-meets-casual goals with her recent outfit, which she wore for Rajeev Masand's Netflix Round Table talk show. The actress looked smart and apart from her ensemble, her makeup and jewellery game were also strong. She was styled by Damini Das. We have decoded this look of Konkona's for some major fashion inspiration.

So, Konkona Sensharma looked amazing in her ensemble that we thought made for an ideal formal wear. She wore a silk fabric shirt and teamed it with washed denims. Her shirt was emerald-green in colour and crafted out of silk fabric, and her shirt also featured a slit collar. She paired her ensemble with dark washed denims. She notched up her look with gold-toned chain-style neckpiece, which upped her look. She also wore large hoops to accentuate her avatar. The jewellery came from Amrapali and it was the perfect choice of jewellery with this outfit.

The makeup was light and mostly kept natural with muted-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her look. Konkona captioned her picture as, "Pre third wave photos!" Konkona Sensharma was honoured for her performance in Ajeeb Daastaans. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Chirag Khetan