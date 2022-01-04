Just In
- 51 min ago Scorpio Horoscope 2022: Yearly Astrological Predictions About Life, Love, Career, Health And More
- 1 hr ago Omicron Only A Common Viral Fever But Exercising Caution Important: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
- 2 hrs ago Israel To Administer Fourth Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine For Medical Personnel And Senior Citizens
- 5 hrs ago Gujarat Govt Launches Special Drive To Vaccinate Children In 15-18 Age Group; Details Inside
Don't Miss
- Sports CAB President Avishek Dalmiya in hospital after testing Covid-19 positive
- News Omicron Outbreak: Winter break cancelled, Delhi AIIMS doctors' to join duty immediately
- Finance What Are The Different Types Of Life Insurance? Which One should You Buy
- Technology CES 2022: Acer Launches Next Generation Chromebooks And Laptops
- Movies Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa Trailer Out, Watch Here!
- Automobiles Tata Altroz Automatic Launch Confirmed
- Education Schools And Colleges To Be Closed In Telangana From January 8 To 16
- Travel Warm Places To Visit In India In January
Konkona Sensharma's Semi-Formal Outfit Is Ideal Wear For Office And Other Meetings
Konkona Sensharma gave us some formal-meets-casual goals with her recent outfit, which she wore for Rajeev Masand's Netflix Round Table talk show. The actress looked smart and apart from her ensemble, her makeup and jewellery game were also strong. She was styled by Damini Das. We have decoded this look of Konkona's for some major fashion inspiration.
So, Konkona Sensharma looked amazing in her ensemble that we thought made for an ideal formal wear. She wore a silk fabric shirt and teamed it with washed denims. Her shirt was emerald-green in colour and crafted out of silk fabric, and her shirt also featured a slit collar. She paired her ensemble with dark washed denims. She notched up her look with gold-toned chain-style neckpiece, which upped her look. She also wore large hoops to accentuate her avatar. The jewellery came from Amrapali and it was the perfect choice of jewellery with this outfit.
The makeup was light and mostly kept natural with muted-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her look. Konkona captioned her picture as, "Pre third wave photos!" Konkona Sensharma was honoured for her performance in Ajeeb Daastaans. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: Chirag Khetan
- bollywood wardrobeFilmfare OTT Awards 2021: Taapsee Pannu And Other Actresses Surprise Us With Their Fashion Game
- bollywood wardrobeLatest Fashion Scoop Ft. Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone And Other Bollywood Actresses
- bollywood wardrobeBlack Or White, Konkona Sensharma Can Give You Cues On How To Style Your Classic Shirt
- bollywood wardrobeKonkona Sensharma’s Ajeeb Daastaans Promotional Round Also Includes A Stunning Indigo Saree
- bollywood wardrobeAjeeb Daastaans Promotions: Konkona Sensharma’s Saree And Red Dress Decoded; Find Out The Price Of The Dress
- bollywood wardrobeKonkona Sensharma’s Understated Saree And Long Dress For Ajeeb Daastaans Promotions
- fashion trendsMother’s Day 2021: Top 5 Saree-Gift Ideas Depending On The Kind Of Saree Your Mother Likes
- bollywood wardrobeAjeeb Daastaans Promotions: Konkona Sensharma Beckons Us To Drape An Earthy Tone Saree And Stay At Home
- bollywood wardrobeAditi Rao Hydari And Sakshi Tanwar Give Us Saree Goals From Their Respective Upcoming Netflix Series
- bollywood wardrobeDecoupled Promotions: Surveen Chawla Makes A Strong Case For Pink With These Three Outfits!
- bollywood wardrobeYour Smart Winter Outfit Sorted Ft. Sanjana Sanghi
- bollywood wardrobeShraddha Kapoor Looks Amazing In Her Exquisite Embellished Saree; Take A Look At Her Makeup, Too