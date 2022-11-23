Kiara Advani’s Versace Denim Corset Outfit Is Perfect For Party Look, Pics! Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

The gorgeous Kiara Advani always impresses the fashion police and style enthusiasts with her edgy sartorial choices. The diva recently showcased a stylish look for the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera with co-actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Kiara featured an easy yet edgy look that is perfect for anyone who wishes to slay the casual, party look!

Image: Instagram

Keep scrolling to know more about Kiara's casual ensemble look:

Image: Instagram

There was an era where corset tops were worn by women as supplementary pieces of clothing to accentuate their gowns and curves. Now, corsets are considered to be a chic ensemble with different types of corset crop tops, corset jumpsuits, corset dresses, and even corset cholis!

Styled by famous fashion expert Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara oozed glamour by decking up in Versace. She gave the perfect fashion lesson by opting for a denim corset ensemble that included a corset top and fitted pants!

Kiara's party-perfect outfit comprised a dual-fabric denim corset top and black faux-leather fitted pants. The corset top was crafted to perfection with golden embellishment at the thin shoulder straps and back zipper closure. The structurally designed outfit including the latex pants featured a body-hugging silhouette and allowed Kiara to flaunt her perfect curves with confidence.

Image: Instagram

To elevate the modern attire, Kiara opted for the minimalistic style in terms of jewellery. She wore metal drop earrings and a couple of bracelets that looked perfect with her casual yet edgy ensemble. Dressed in head-to-toe Versace, she formed a bossy impression with Versace's signature block-style heels with studded ankle straps. Her chunky chain handle bag with Medusa symbol denoted high fashion and power which the brand Versace represents!

Image: Instagram

Kiara Advani completed her contemporary style with natural-slightly glossy makeup. With a neutral base, contoured cheeks, highlighted eyes, and glossy nude lips, the Shershaah movie star oozed glamour. The diva sported an open-tousled hairdo that complemented her understated chic avatar!