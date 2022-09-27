Kiara Advani’s Fusion Dressing Style Guide For Indo-Western Blend Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

When it comes to fashion, a blend or amalgamation of two or more styles together always creates an interesting outlook. Take the Indo-western style in particular. Pairing the Indian ethnicity with vibrant colours, and intricate work with modern silhouettes makes a delectable combo. From the runway, and high street fashion to big screens, the blend of different styles together is accepted, applauded, and how. For instance, Bollywood hottie Kiara Advani has been flaunting a lot of fusion dressing for her on and off-duty looks. And we must admit that she has nailed the Indo-western fashion hands down!

Image: Instagram

The fusion dressing is all about mixing two contrasting design sensibilities. Be it pairing a white formal shirt with a boho-style skirt or wearing a lehenga with a chic bralette top, fusion style allows you to experiment and come up with your original fashion statement!

Scroll down to get inspired by Kira Advani's fusion dressing style guide for that chic Indo-western blend:

Modern Sharara Set Image: Instagram Now, a sharara set is mostly designed with a short Kurti-style top and flared pants. Kiara gave a whole new outlook to the sharara suits by opting for this modern sharara outfit. Her yellow sharara set comprised a bralette top, fit and flare pants, and a matching shoulder cape jacket. The trendy outfit had a bling factor with subtle sequin detailing. For accessories, Kiara opted for contemporary diamond jewelry. Her makeup was dewy, and minimal, and styled her hair in subtle waves! Blazer Set Image: Instagram Think modern blazers and no prints or patterns come to mind. But visualize a fusion blazer set, you can think of colours and ethnic prints! Kiara sported wearing a lovely ivory blazer set that can make a perfect choice for any traditional or special occasion. The blazer set comprised an ornate crop top, flared pants, and a sleeveless floral pattern jacket! She added the modern glam factor by accentuating the fusion outfit with a chunky choker neckpiece! Boho Co-ord Set Image: Instagram Co-ord sets are in trend now and Ms. Advani was sported wearing a modern co-ord set that kind of had a global touch to it. The matching set included a bikini-style top, hipster pants, and a sheer cape. The busy floral pattern and tassel detailing added that bohemian vibe to her fusion ensemble! She opted for matching tassel earrings to complement her boho co-ord outfit! Modern Lehenga Image: Instagram Lehengas are mostly labeled as a traditional, ethnic ensemble. But it can feature a modern look as well. Kiara donned a chic black and white lehenga set that comprised a sleeveless blouse and a lehenga skirt with an eye-catchy zigzag print. To top it off, she wore a leather belt over the lehenga that read eclectic in bold letters! To accentuate this chic outfit, Kiara opted for statement jhumkas and wore a black bindi on her forehead! Animal Print Saree Image: Instagram When we think of saree as an outfit, florals, paisley, golden weave, and more such traditional work details can be visualized or preferred. Kiara broke this usual fashion rule and opted for a fabulous zebra print saree! What made her fusion ensemble special is that the animal print saree had a traditional border which gave that indo-western touch to it. She paired the saree with a sweetheart neckline sleeveless blouse. To top it off, she wore a leather belt to add a structured silhouette look! For the accessories, Kiara chose traditional style statement earrings and wore her hair in a classic low bun!