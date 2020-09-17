Just In
- 24 min ago Olive Oil vs Vegetable Oil: Which Is A Healthier Option?
-
- 2 hrs ago Butterscotch Ice-Cream Recipe: Prepare Using These Steps
- 3 hrs ago Aditi Rao Hydari’s Ethnic And Indo-Western Beautiful Red Ensembles Are Ideal For Navaratri 2020
- 3 hrs ago Do NOT Reheat Potatoes, Eggs Or Spinach; They Can Be Toxic!
Don't Miss
- News Nitin Gadkari undergoes medical check-up
- Movies Ishaan Khatter On Beyonce Sharma Jayegi Controversy: The Makers Don’t Have A Racist Bone
- Technology MV Master App Download For Jio Phone: How To Download MV Master App On Jio Phone?
- Sports IPL 2020: MI vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni to Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, know 5 game changers of IPL opener
- Finance SBI ATM Cash Withdrawal Rule Changes From Tomorrow: Here's All You Need To Know
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In September
- Automobiles KTM & Husqvarna Expansion Plans For Indian Market: New Models Arriving Soon
- Education CSEET Result 2020: How To Check ICSI CS Executive Entrance Test CSEET August 2020
Indoo Ki Jawani: Kiara Advani Show Her Free-spirited Side In Blue Lehenga In Hasina Pagal Deewani
Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starrer Indoo Ki Jawani is all set to release soon. Before unveiling the trailer of the film, the filmmakers have released a party track titled Hasina Pagal Deewani, which has taken the internet by storm. The pop song is a recreation of Mika Singh's 1998 chartbuster Saawan Mein Lag Gayee Aag. What actually surprised us was Kiara's take on the dance. She danced her heart out, showing her free-spirited side in a beautiful blue lehenga. Her lehenga was pretty and she flawlessly pulled it off. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
So, Kiara Advani was seen decked up in a beautiful bright-blue lehenga and looked gorgeous in it. Her lehenga was accentuated by hand-painted silver floral patterns with subtle golden accents too. Her lehenga also featured embellished golden and silver border. The Laxmmi Bomb actress teamed it with a sleeveless blue backless choli that had silver sequins and a golden dori detailing at the back. She completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned jhumkis, bangles, and rings.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Kiara slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted layered tresses loose and looked lovely.
So, what do you think about this lehenga of Kiara Advani from the song Hasina Pagal Deewani? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: T-Series