Indoo Ki Jawani: Kiara Advani Show Her Free-spirited Side In Blue Lehenga In Hasina Pagal Deewani Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starrer Indoo Ki Jawani is all set to release soon. Before unveiling the trailer of the film, the filmmakers have released a party track titled Hasina Pagal Deewani, which has taken the internet by storm. The pop song is a recreation of Mika Singh's 1998 chartbuster Saawan Mein Lag Gayee Aag. What actually surprised us was Kiara's take on the dance. She danced her heart out, showing her free-spirited side in a beautiful blue lehenga. Her lehenga was pretty and she flawlessly pulled it off. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Kiara Advani was seen decked up in a beautiful bright-blue lehenga and looked gorgeous in it. Her lehenga was accentuated by hand-painted silver floral patterns with subtle golden accents too. Her lehenga also featured embellished golden and silver border. The Laxmmi Bomb actress teamed it with a sleeveless blue backless choli that had silver sequins and a golden dori detailing at the back. She completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned jhumkis, bangles, and rings.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Kiara slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted layered tresses loose and looked lovely.

So, what do you think about this lehenga of Kiara Advani from the song Hasina Pagal Deewani? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: T-Series