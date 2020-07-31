Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: The Top 5 Stunning Western Outfits Of The Kabir Singh Actress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Born on 31st July 1992, Kiara Advani has cemented her position as among the most sought-after actresses in the Hindi film industry. Her role in Lust Stories gained her fame and movies such as Kabir Singh and Good Newwz further upped her position as an actress. Her latest Netflix film, Guilty was well-appreciated and with this movie, Kiara Advani showed us that she can juggle between vulnerable and structure-defying roles.

However, apart from her acting prowess, we also love her fashion sense. She has a very trendy and chic fashion game with dramatic numbers too. She has more than often impressed us with her stylish choices and among the best-dressed actresses at the events. On her birthday, we have decoded her top five stunning fashion looks for you.

Kiara Advani’s Yellow Gown Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara Advani wore this yellow feathered gown for the Filmfare Awards. She wore a textured full-sleeved gown, which featured feathered accents and sheer fabric. Her attire for the night was designed by Pankaj & Nidhi. It was a statement number and though an intimidating number, Kiara Advani pulled off her gown effortlessly. She was definitely the golden girl and as for jewellery, she spruced up her look with chic jewellery from Diamantina Fine Jewels. The makeup was meticulously contoured and marked by glossy pink lip shade and subtle smoky kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Kiara Advani’s Pink Gown For the Asia Spa Awards, the diva looked amazing in her Antonio Riva gown. It was a statement number, which was off-shouldered with a structured bodice and a huge bow accent at the back. It was a voluminous number and Kiara looked straight out of a fairytale in her ensemble. She paired her ensemble with black-hued hand gloves to give her look a ballroom effect. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she wore diamond bracelets. Her jewellery was by Renu Oberoi. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted waves-like tresses were accessorised by a gorgeous hair pin and that completed her look. Kiara Advani’s Skirt And Top For the Label Ritu Kumar photoshoot, Kiara Advani exuded classy vibes in her shirt and skirt. She reminded us of the 70s-era actresses in her attire, which consisted of a white full-sleeved shirt blouse and a long red skirt that was accentuated by intricate accents. Her skirt was belted with an elaborate coiled-like black-toned belt, which added to the dramatic effect. She paired her ensemble with boots and notched up her look with a gold brooch that was pinned on the collar of her shirt. The makeup was marked by coffee lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and light kohl. The long sleek middle-parted tresses completed her avatar. Kiara Advani’s White Gown At the Asia Vision Movie Awards, Kiara Advani was honoured and for the special occasion, she opted for a Stephane Rolland gown. She was styled by Aastha Sharma and the actress looked super awesome. Splashed in the pristine white hue, her attire was structural with a crisp neckline and a sharp folded drape. It was a figure-flattering number and the gown featured a train. She upped her look with a pair of green-toned studs, which went well with her look. The makeup was dewy with glossy pink lip shade and shiny golden eye shadow. The kohl was light and her high impeccable bun was something we found refreshing. Kiara Advani’s Golden Dress Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Kiara Advani exuded glam vibes in her glittering number. She looked stunning in her Nicholas Jebran gown for the photoshoot and it was a full-sleeved number with a flowy silhouette. It featured an overlapping wrapped detail and glittering accents. Her ensemble was marked by thigh-high side slit and she teamed her dress with matching pumps. Her look seemed jewellery-free but the makeup was enhanced by brown lip shade and glossy complementing eye shadow. The middle-parted soft-curled tresses wrapped up her stunning look.

So, what do you think about Kiara Advani's fashion? Let us know that.

Happy Birthday, Kiara Advani!

Courtesy: Kiara Advani's Instagram