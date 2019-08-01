Kiara Advani Gave Us A Party Wear Goal And Styling Lessons On Her Birthday Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

About last night, Kiara Advani celebrated her birthday with her family members and her friends from the film industy. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Athiya Shetty, and Kriti Sanon were among the celebs, who attended her birthday party. Kiara wore a pristine white ensemble for her party and she looked gorgeous as ever. Let's decode her attire and look.

So, the Kabir Singh actress wore a white-hued silk separates, which we thought made for an excellent and refreshing party wear. Her attire consisted of a sleeveless bustier that featured a plunging neckline and she paired it with a structured pencil skirt. Well, Kiara quite effortlessly gave us a fashion goal and she also carried a complementing embellished purse with metallic chain to up her party avatar.

Kiara Advani colour-blocked her white OOTN with golden pointed pumps, which went well with her attire. She wore chic rings and a sleek choker to accentuate her party look. The makeup was dewy-toned with contoured cheekbones, a pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The long impeccable tresses rounded out her avatar. Kiara looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section. Happy Birthday, Kiara Advani!